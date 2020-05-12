Log in
Oga's Japanese Cuisine Launches ImmunOGA, Immune Boosting Sushi Combos and Joins the Fight Against COVID-19

05/12/2020 | 03:32pm EDT

BOSTON, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oga’s Japanese Cuisine, a favorite local eatery located at 915 Worcester Street in Natick MA is featuring ImmunOGA, a sushi combination box for boosting Immunity. Among other offerings from their menu, this combination highlights sushi items that are not only very popular, but have ultimate immune boosting benefits to fight against the current COVID-19 pandemic.

We all know the health benefits of adding fish to our diets regularly. The AHA recommends including fatty fish and white fish to our diets at least twice weekly for important nutrients like Omega-3 fatty acids. Sushi for Immunity is a powerhouse combo that comprises a spectrum of nutritional elements including lean protein, a high concentration of Omega-3 fatty acids, numerous vitamins like, A, D, K, B-12 and minerals like zinc, magnesium and selenium. It will feature a chef’s choice of 8 pieces of fresh Nigiri and a roll to round out the offering.

Chef Toru Oga, owner and head chef, stands behind the sushi bar daily to bring you fresh, quality cuts of fish during a time when we could all use a boost to our immune systems to fight against the Coronavirus.

A word from Chef Oga: “We are truly grateful for the continued business of our regular patrons and for all our friends and customers who have stood by us and our business during the Coronavirus pandemic. Thank you so much for your support.” He adds, “Adding a variety of fish to our diets regularly, but especially now, will help keep us healthy and strong to fight against COVID-19.”

Oga’s Japanese Cuisine is located at 915 Worcester Street (Rte. 9 Westbound at the junction of Rte. 27) in Natick, MA and is open as an essential business during the current health crisis. Our current hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday 4:00 pm to 8:30 pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 3:00 pm to 8:30 pm. Please call us at 508-653-4338 to place your orders.

** Currently, we are offering “No Contact Curbside Pick-up only” We are also offering delivery on a case-by-case basis depending on location of delivery and staffing. Please be patient with us as we navigate and tweak our “new normal” circumstances. Please visit our website at: https://www.ogasnatick.com

Media Contact
Barrie Locke
Ripple Effect Communications
Boston, MA 02118
Tel: 617-536-8887
Barrie@RippleEffectPR.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c2dede54-bde7-4ec4-826c-444ec2fd86c8

Primary Logo

Chef Toru Oga

Photo of Sushi master Toru Oga, owner of Oga’s Japanese Cuisine, a favorite local eatery located at 915 Worcester Street in Natick MA

