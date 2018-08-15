Log in
Ogle County IL : Driving without a License

08/15/2018 | 02:46pm CEST

On 08/14/18 at approximately 5:00am, Ogle County Sheriff's Deputies located a Honda Crosstour stopped in the middle of the intersection of Montague road and Pecatonica road. The vehicle was being driven by Michael R. Sanchez, age 24, of Leaf River. It was determined that Sanchez had run out of gas and the vehicle stalled. It was also found that Sanchez has never been issued a drivers' license in Illinois or any other state. Sanchez was arrested for driving without a license and given an Individual Bond at the scene. Sanchez is due to appear in Ogle County Court at a later date. Fuel was obtained for the vehicle and released to a valid driver.

Disclaimer

Ogle County, IL published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 12:45:03 UTC
