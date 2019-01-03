OhMiBod : Launches Remote Intimacy App for Apple Watch at CES 2019

The leading innovator in sexual health technology celebrates its ninth
year at International CES® by releasing its popular OhMiBod
Remote App for the Apple Watch. The new watch app uses biofeedback to
control OhMiBod’s Bluetooth-enabled personal massagers. An industry
stalwart and mainstay at the international trade show, OhMiBod
will also demonstrate its new Amazon Alexa skill—alongside other sexual
health and lifestyle innovations—in booth 31909 in the Las Vegas
Convention Center (LVCC) South Hall.
The OhMiBod Remote App for the Apple Watch features new functionality that uses your heartbeat to drive the vibrations of OhMiBod connected personal massagers. (Photo: Business Wire).
OhMiBod’s Remote App allows partners to connect to and control one
another's pleasure products from anywhere in the world. Originally
released in 2014, the technology ushered in a new wave of innovation for
teledildonics. OhMiBod recently revamped the app to integrate features
that allow users to make the most of the latest in smart
technology—discreetly.
Suki Dunham, founder of OhMiBod said, "Smart watches like the new Apple
Watch series have evolved into legitimate wellness devices with
fantastic biofeedback performance. It is the perfect time for OhMiBod to
launch its first true biofeedback-driven functionality."
The OhMiBod Remote App now includes Pulse, a patent-pending
functionality designed specifically for Apple Watch users that creates a
true "heart connection." As a person's pulse quickens, so too will the
vibrations that their partner experiences through any OhMiBod massager
equipped with Bluetooth connectivity.
The app also includes rhythm and tap functions, as well as the "Club
Vibe" mode. A longstanding favorite, Club Vibe mode uses ambient sounds
to drive vibrations to OhMiBod's connected devices.
This spring, OhMiBod will enhance the capabilities of its Bluetooth
products with a skill designed for Alexa, a virtual assistant developed
by Amazon for its Echo products. Taking advantage of Alexa’s voice
interaction features, the skill will allow hands-free control of
OhMiBod’s pleasure products, including a soon-to-be released couples’
ring.
“Users will be able to set intensity levels, change patterns, and set
the mood through music,” said Dunham. “But most importantly, Alexa’s
hands-free functionality helps ensure that all participants can focus on
intimacy and enjoyment—without distraction.”
OhMiBod Remote App for Apple Watch is now available for download on the
App Store. To learn more about the OhMiBod Remote App and the company's
innovative lines of sexual health products, visit LVCC booth 31909 in
the South Hall or ohmibod.com.
About OhMiBod
OhMiBod is the creator
of the original music-driven vibrator and an award-winning innovator of
technology-focused pleasure products. Headquartered in New Hampshire,
USA, OhMiBod seeks to be the catalyst that shifts cultural attitudes
toward intimacy and self-pleasure and the vital role they play in one’s
sexual health and well-being. For more information on OhMiBod and its
range of pleasure products and accessories, visit http://www.ohmibod.com.
