OhMiBod : Launches Remote Intimacy App for Apple Watch at CES 2019

Sexual health innovator also announces an OhMiBod skill for Amazon’s echo devices

The leading innovator in sexual health technology celebrates its ninth year at International CES® by releasing its popular OhMiBod Remote App for the Apple Watch. The new watch app uses biofeedback to control OhMiBod’s Bluetooth-enabled personal massagers. An industry stalwart and mainstay at the international trade show, OhMiBod will also demonstrate its new Amazon Alexa skill—alongside other sexual health and lifestyle innovations—in booth 31909 in the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) South Hall.

The OhMiBod Remote App for the Apple Watch features new functionality that uses your heartbeat to drive the vibrations of OhMiBod connected personal massagers. (Photo: Business Wire).

OhMiBod’s Remote App allows partners to connect to and control one another's pleasure products from anywhere in the world. Originally released in 2014, the technology ushered in a new wave of innovation for teledildonics. OhMiBod recently revamped the app to integrate features that allow users to make the most of the latest in smart technology—discreetly.

Suki Dunham, founder of OhMiBod said, "Smart watches like the new Apple Watch series have evolved into legitimate wellness devices with fantastic biofeedback performance. It is the perfect time for OhMiBod to launch its first true biofeedback-driven functionality."

The OhMiBod Remote App now includes Pulse, a patent-pending functionality designed specifically for Apple Watch users that creates a true "heart connection." As a person's pulse quickens, so too will the vibrations that their partner experiences through any OhMiBod massager equipped with Bluetooth connectivity.

The app also includes rhythm and tap functions, as well as the "Club Vibe" mode. A longstanding favorite, Club Vibe mode uses ambient sounds to drive vibrations to OhMiBod's connected devices.

This spring, OhMiBod will enhance the capabilities of its Bluetooth products with a skill designed for Alexa, a virtual assistant developed by Amazon for its Echo products. Taking advantage of Alexa’s voice interaction features, the skill will allow hands-free control of OhMiBod’s pleasure products, including a soon-to-be released couples’ ring.

“Users will be able to set intensity levels, change patterns, and set the mood through music,” said Dunham. “But most importantly, Alexa’s hands-free functionality helps ensure that all participants can focus on intimacy and enjoyment—without distraction.”

OhMiBod Remote App for Apple Watch is now available for download on the App Store. To learn more about the OhMiBod Remote App and the company's innovative lines of sexual health products, visit LVCC booth 31909 in the South Hall or ohmibod.com.

About OhMiBod

OhMiBod is the creator of the original music-driven vibrator and an award-winning innovator of technology-focused pleasure products. Headquartered in New Hampshire, USA, OhMiBod seeks to be the catalyst that shifts cultural attitudes toward intimacy and self-pleasure and the vital role they play in one’s sexual health and well-being. For more information on OhMiBod and its range of pleasure products and accessories, visit http://www.ohmibod.com.

