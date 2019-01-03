Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OhMiBod : Launches Remote Intimacy App for Apple Watch at CES 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 04:01pm CET

Sexual health innovator also announces an OhMiBod skill for Amazon’s echo devices

The leading innovator in sexual health technology celebrates its ninth year at International CES® by releasing its popular OhMiBod Remote App for the Apple Watch. The new watch app uses biofeedback to control OhMiBod’s Bluetooth-enabled personal massagers. An industry stalwart and mainstay at the international trade show, OhMiBod will also demonstrate its new Amazon Alexa skill—alongside other sexual health and lifestyle innovations—in booth 31909 in the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) South Hall.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005219/en/

The OhMiBod Remote App for the Apple Watch features new functionality that uses your heartbeat to dr ...

The OhMiBod Remote App for the Apple Watch features new functionality that uses your heartbeat to drive the vibrations of OhMiBod connected personal massagers. (Photo: Business Wire).

OhMiBod’s Remote App allows partners to connect to and control one another's pleasure products from anywhere in the world. Originally released in 2014, the technology ushered in a new wave of innovation for teledildonics. OhMiBod recently revamped the app to integrate features that allow users to make the most of the latest in smart technology—discreetly.

Suki Dunham, founder of OhMiBod said, "Smart watches like the new Apple Watch series have evolved into legitimate wellness devices with fantastic biofeedback performance. It is the perfect time for OhMiBod to launch its first true biofeedback-driven functionality."

The OhMiBod Remote App now includes Pulse, a patent-pending functionality designed specifically for Apple Watch users that creates a true "heart connection." As a person's pulse quickens, so too will the vibrations that their partner experiences through any OhMiBod massager equipped with Bluetooth connectivity.

The app also includes rhythm and tap functions, as well as the "Club Vibe" mode. A longstanding favorite, Club Vibe mode uses ambient sounds to drive vibrations to OhMiBod's connected devices.

This spring, OhMiBod will enhance the capabilities of its Bluetooth products with a skill designed for Alexa, a virtual assistant developed by Amazon for its Echo products. Taking advantage of Alexa’s voice interaction features, the skill will allow hands-free control of OhMiBod’s pleasure products, including a soon-to-be released couples’ ring.

“Users will be able to set intensity levels, change patterns, and set the mood through music,” said Dunham. “But most importantly, Alexa’s hands-free functionality helps ensure that all participants can focus on intimacy and enjoyment—without distraction.”

OhMiBod Remote App for Apple Watch is now available for download on the App Store. To learn more about the OhMiBod Remote App and the company's innovative lines of sexual health products, visit LVCC booth 31909 in the South Hall or ohmibod.com.

About OhMiBod
OhMiBod is the creator of the original music-driven vibrator and an award-winning innovator of technology-focused pleasure products. Headquartered in New Hampshire, USA, OhMiBod seeks to be the catalyst that shifts cultural attitudes toward intimacy and self-pleasure and the vital role they play in one’s sexual health and well-being. For more information on OhMiBod and its range of pleasure products and accessories, visit http://www.ohmibod.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:23aMARKETS RIGHT NOW : Apple leads tech stocks sharply lower
AQ
10:23aGlobal Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market 2018-2022 | 17% CAGR Projection Over the Next Four Years | Technavio
BU
10:23aCubic Telecom Wins “Connected Car Platform of the Year” from the IoT Breakthrough Awards Program
GL
10:22aAPPLE : strength lies in our resilience
AQ
10:22aTWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCM FD : Income Fund - Tender Submission Deadline Results
PR
10:20aWEEDMD : Provides Update on Greenhouse Expansion and Production Capacity Increase
AQ
10:20aTIM COOK : Apple's Stock Drops on Revenue Warning
DJ
10:19aEARTHPORT : Form 8 (OPD) - Earthport plc
PU
10:19aWORKHORSE : Secures $35 Million in Financing from Marathon Asset Management; Immediate Access to Capital Enables Funding for Existing and Future Purchase Orders, Satisfies Existing Debt Obligations, and Serves as Another Key Step in Workhorse's Long-Term Capital Strategy
AQ
10:19aPVH : New Year, New Goals – Engage Your Mind. Grow Your Talent. Design Your Future at PVH. - 01.03.19
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Apple cuts sales forecast as China sales weaken; iPhone pricing in focus
2BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : Bristol-Myers bulks up cancer portfolio with $74 billion Celgene deal
3NORDSTROM : NORDSTROM : heir Blake Nordstrom dies at 58
4APPLE : For Warren Buffett, sinking Apple shares a wish come true
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : POTENTIALS OF EGYPTIAN MARKET BIG ENOUGH TO ALLURE JAPANESE FIRMS: Mr Misumi

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.