Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ohana Biosciences : Announces Appointment of David Sable, M.D., to Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 08:36am EDT

Ohana Biosciences, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering reproductive health through the industry’s first sperm biology platform, today announced the appointment of David Sable, M.D., to its Board of Directors. A world-renowned reproductive endocrinologist, Dr. Sable brings more than 30 years of reproductive health and medical expertise to Ohana. Dr. Sable currently directs healthcare and life sciences investing for the Special Situations Life Funds.

“David is one of the leading voices in reproductive health and brings a forward-thinking perspective that will bring tremendous value to the team at Ohana and our bold mission to transform reproductive health,” said Amber Salzman, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Ohana. “His continued advocacy to push for important advances that can help people in their reproductive journey, from helping those struggling with fertility to innovation that can help people have healthier babies, is one that matches our own dedication to moving the field forward through novel approaches using sperm biology.”

Dr. Sable is an obstetrician-gynecologist and reproductive endocrinologist, and he is widely acknowledged as a reproductive health innovator and early adopter of preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) to help people using IVF detect chromosomal abnormalities in embryos. After graduating from the Wharton School and the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Dr. Sable trained in obstetrics and gynecology at New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center and in reproductive endocrinology at the Brigham and Women's Hospital. He co-founded and served as director of the Institute for Reproductive Medicine and Science at Saint Barnabas Medical Center in New Jersey, was founder of Assisted Reproductive Medical Technologies, which was acquired by Saint Barnabas in 1999, and co-founder of Reprogenetics, acquired by Cooper Surgical in 2015.

Currently, Dr. Sable is an adjunct professor in the department of biology at Columbia University, and he has lectured on healthcare investing, policy, and biotechnology business development at institutions such as The Wharton School, New York University, Rockefeller University and Rutgers, among others. He is also a director for Oova, MedAnswers, Celmatix and Hamilton Thorne Ltd., a scientific advisory board member and board observer for TMRW Life Sciences, was a director of the nonprofit advocacy organization RESOLVE, and a previous member of the medical and scientific advisory boards of Ovascience and Progyny.

“Ohana’s unique understanding of sperm biology has yielded a pipeline of diversified reproductive health product opportunities in the most important areas of the reproductive journey, including contraception, fertility and pregnancy and child health,” said Dr. Sable. “I am excited about the opportunity to work with such an exemplary group of researchers and colleagues who are advancing the science in this important, yet understudied, area of human reproduction.”

About Ohana Biosciences

At Ohana Biosciences, we are pioneering a reproductive health revolution through our industry-first platform of sperm-based technologies. We began with a vision to reimagine global reproductive health and help all people create the healthy family they dream of – when they are ready. Today, we believe our unprecedented understanding of sperm biology coupled with our pioneering research will turn our vision into a reality. Through our platform, we are focused on fundamental components of reproductive health: fertility, pregnancy complications, inherited disease, developmental disorders, and non-hormonal contraception. By advancing research in fertility treatments, new technologies to reduce pregnancy complications, disease transmission, and developmental disorders, and enabling non-hormonal contraception, Ohana is dedicated to becoming a leader in reproductive health and offering life-changing options for people. Ohana was founded in 2016 by Flagship Pioneering and is based in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, please visit www.OhanaBio.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:01aEstablishment Labs Receives Issuance for Key U.S. Patent Covering Company's Implant Surface Technology
GL
09:01aEXMceuticals Inc. provides an update on operations and announces first closing of loan agreement
GL
09:01aGeoVax Reports 2019 Year-End Financial Results And Provides Corporate Update
GL
09:01aAshton woods usa l.l.c. announces quarterly results conference call
GL
09:01aDresner Advisory Services Publishes Inaugural Data Pipelines Market Study
GL
09:01a2nd Gen AMD EPYC™ Processors and AMD Radeon Instinct™ MI25 GPUs Extend Microsoft Azure High Performance Cloud Offerings
GL
09:01aEsd alliance reports eda industry revenue increase for q4 2019
GL
09:01aShotspotter national gunfire index reveals record 141,452 incidents across the u.s. in 2019
GL
09:01aBanner Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.41 Per Share
GL
09:01aBlink Charging Strengthens its Board of Directors with the Appointment of a Senior Energy Industry Investment Banker
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NESTLÉ S.A. : Fed's stimulus eases global market fears, gets cash flowing
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Coronavirus redraws battle lines on airline emissions
3BP PLC : BP : Big Oil may have to break dividend taboo as debt spirals - investors
4BIO AMERICA INC : BIO AMERICA : U.S. companies, labs rush to produce blood test for coronavirus immunity
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : reports weaker ad business in wake of pandemic

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group