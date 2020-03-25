Ohana Biosciences : Announces Appointment of David Sable, M.D., to Board of Directors

Ohana Biosciences, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering reproductive health through the industry’s first sperm biology platform, today announced the appointment of David Sable, M.D., to its Board of Directors. A world-renowned reproductive endocrinologist, Dr. Sable brings more than 30 years of reproductive health and medical expertise to Ohana. Dr. Sable currently directs healthcare and life sciences investing for the Special Situations Life Funds.

“David is one of the leading voices in reproductive health and brings a forward-thinking perspective that will bring tremendous value to the team at Ohana and our bold mission to transform reproductive health,” said Amber Salzman, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Ohana. “His continued advocacy to push for important advances that can help people in their reproductive journey, from helping those struggling with fertility to innovation that can help people have healthier babies, is one that matches our own dedication to moving the field forward through novel approaches using sperm biology.”

Dr. Sable is an obstetrician-gynecologist and reproductive endocrinologist, and he is widely acknowledged as a reproductive health innovator and early adopter of preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) to help people using IVF detect chromosomal abnormalities in embryos. After graduating from the Wharton School and the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Dr. Sable trained in obstetrics and gynecology at New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center and in reproductive endocrinology at the Brigham and Women's Hospital. He co-founded and served as director of the Institute for Reproductive Medicine and Science at Saint Barnabas Medical Center in New Jersey, was founder of Assisted Reproductive Medical Technologies, which was acquired by Saint Barnabas in 1999, and co-founder of Reprogenetics, acquired by Cooper Surgical in 2015.

Currently, Dr. Sable is an adjunct professor in the department of biology at Columbia University, and he has lectured on healthcare investing, policy, and biotechnology business development at institutions such as The Wharton School, New York University, Rockefeller University and Rutgers, among others. He is also a director for Oova, MedAnswers, Celmatix and Hamilton Thorne Ltd., a scientific advisory board member and board observer for TMRW Life Sciences, was a director of the nonprofit advocacy organization RESOLVE, and a previous member of the medical and scientific advisory boards of Ovascience and Progyny.

“Ohana’s unique understanding of sperm biology has yielded a pipeline of diversified reproductive health product opportunities in the most important areas of the reproductive journey, including contraception, fertility and pregnancy and child health,” said Dr. Sable. “I am excited about the opportunity to work with such an exemplary group of researchers and colleagues who are advancing the science in this important, yet understudied, area of human reproduction.”

About Ohana Biosciences

At Ohana Biosciences, we are pioneering a reproductive health revolution through our industry-first platform of sperm-based technologies. We began with a vision to reimagine global reproductive health and help all people create the healthy family they dream of – when they are ready. Today, we believe our unprecedented understanding of sperm biology coupled with our pioneering research will turn our vision into a reality. Through our platform, we are focused on fundamental components of reproductive health: fertility, pregnancy complications, inherited disease, developmental disorders, and non-hormonal contraception. By advancing research in fertility treatments, new technologies to reduce pregnancy complications, disease transmission, and developmental disorders, and enabling non-hormonal contraception, Ohana is dedicated to becoming a leader in reproductive health and offering life-changing options for people. Ohana was founded in 2016 by Flagship Pioneering and is based in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, please visit www.OhanaBio.com.

