Ohana Biosciences to Participate in a Virtual Panel Discussion at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Day: Digital Health – Innovators & Disruptors

05/12/2020 | 08:06am EDT

Ohana Biosciences, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering reproductive health through the industry’s first sperm biology platform, today announced that Amber Salzman, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Ohana, will participate in a virtual panel discussion entitled “Under the Covers of Reproductive Health” at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Day: Digital Health – Innovators & Disruptors on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 8:15 a.m. E.T. Webcast replay will not be available; registration is available through SVB Leerink.

About Ohana Biosciences

At Ohana Biosciences, we are pioneering a reproductive health revolution through our industry-first platform of sperm-based technologies. We began with a vision to reimagine global reproductive health and help all people create the healthy family they dream of – when they are ready. Today, we believe our unprecedented understanding of sperm biology coupled with our pioneering research will turn our vision into a reality. Through our platform, we are focused on fundamental components of reproductive health: fertility, pregnancy complications, inherited disease, developmental disorders, and non-hormonal contraception. By advancing research in fertility treatments, new technologies to reduce pregnancy complications, disease transmission, and developmental disorders, and enabling non-hormonal contraception, Ohana is dedicated to becoming a leader in reproductive health and offering life-changing options for people. Ohana was founded in 2016 by Flagship Pioneering and is based in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, please visit www.OhanaBio.com.


© Business Wire 2020
