Ohio Agribusiness Association : 150 Students Who 'Share an Extraordinary Passion For Our University'

06/05/2019 | 10:58am EDT

Source: OSU CFAES

Ohio State has announced its 150 Sesquicentennial Scholars for next year, and 13 are students from CFAES. As members of the Sesquicentennial Student Scholar Leadership Program, each of the students will receive a $2,500 scholarship, leadership training, and opportunities to serve as a university ambassador. 'These 150 outstanding students share an extraordinary passion for our university,' Ohio State President Michael V. Drake wrote in an April 23 email to faculty and staff. They represent 'the next generation in Ohio State's proud tradition of service and excellence.'

Our congratulations go to the scholars from CFAES: Chris Baird, agricultural systems management; Karaline Boso, animal sciences; Mary Buehler, agribusiness and applied economics; Melena Dillingham, agricultural and Extension education; Sarah Doner, animal sciences; Derek Goodman, food, agricultural and biological engineering; Mackenzie Hannum, food science and technology; Alexis Homik, environment, economy, development, and sustainabililty; Emily Kanney, food science and technology; Courtney Krieger, agribusiness; Xamarie Ruiz, animal sciences; Hunter Sandwisch, agribusiness; and Aaron Smith, agronomy.

Read more and see a list of all the scholars.

Disclaimer

Ohio Agribusiness Association published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 14:57:08 UTC
