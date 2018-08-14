Ohio Agribusiness Association : Attend ARA's Regional Ag Retail Forum

Complete Story
Maumee, Ohio - September 10, 2018
The Agricultural Retailers Association, in partnership with the Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana state agribusiness associations, is holding a policy seminar September 10, in Maumee, Ohio.
The Forum will focus on state, regional and federal legislative and regulatory issues and feature a keynote presentation from an Ohio Department of Agriculture senior official and tour of the City of Toledo water works.
Registration includes lunch and tour transportation. ARA encourages members to send employees who may not normally attend the annual ARA Conference or other national industry meetings.
Register online at www.aradc.org/agretailforum.
