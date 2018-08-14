Log in
Ohio Agribusiness Association : Attend ARA's Regional Ag Retail Forum

08/14/2018 | 09:41pm CEST

Maumee, Ohio - September 10, 2018

The Agricultural Retailers Association, in partnership with the Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana state agribusiness associations, is holding a policy seminar September 10, in Maumee, Ohio.

The Forum will focus on state, regional and federal legislative and regulatory issues and feature a keynote presentation from an Ohio Department of Agriculture senior official and tour of the City of Toledo water works.

Registration includes lunch and tour transportation. ARA encourages members to send employees who may not normally attend the annual ARA Conference or other national industry meetings.

Register online at www.aradc.org/agretailforum.

Disclaimer

Ohio Agribusiness Association published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 19:40:04 UTC
