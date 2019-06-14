Log in
Ohio Agribusiness Association : DHS Receives Approval to Expand CFATS PSP Program

06/14/2019 | 03:14pm EDT

Late in 2018, the Department of Homeland Security forwarded to the White House Office and Management and Budget a proposal to expand the Chemical Facility Anti-terrorism Standards (CFATS) program's Personnel Surety Program (PSP). DHS received authorization from the White House in late May to expand the program to cover CFATS facilities in risk Tiers 3 and 4. Most agricultural retailers that are subject to CFATS are considered tiers 3 or 4.

The PSP, stipulated by the CFATS risk-based performance standard 12, Part 4, requires that employees at, and visitors to, CFATS regulated facilities be vetted against the federal terrorist screening database. This program was rolled out a few years ago to cover those CFATS facilities in risk Tiers 1 and 2. There are approximately 120 facilities in these two tiers. There are over 3,000 CFATS facilities in Tiers 3 and 4.

DHS plans to rollout this expansion to the PSP over the course of the next three years and to circulate some additional tools to assist with compliance, including a set of best practices informed by lessons learned from implementing the program for Tiers 1 and 2. The department also plans to host a few sessions on the program expansion at the upcoming Chemical Security Summit, which will take place in New Orleans on July 16-18, 2019. Additional information about the Summit may be found here.

DHS will send out notices to CFATS facilities on a monthly basis, which will be randomly selected. Once facilities receive the notice, they will have 30 days to modify their preexisting Site Security Plan (SSP) to incorporate the PSP obligation. The updated SSP will then be sent to DHS for review and approval. Once a facility receives DHS approval for the updated plan, the facility will have 60 days to implement the PSP requirement.

Disclaimer

Ohio Agribusiness Association published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 19:13:04 UTC
