Ohio Agribusiness Association : Gov. DeWine Unveils $900 Million Investment Plan in Lake Erie

03/14/2019 | 03:54pm EDT

Source: The Blade

Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled a sweeping $900 million plan to invest in Ohio water quality that aims to address chronic issues such as nutrient runoff, algae blooms, and failing septic tanks - a bold proposal in his first budget request that could significantly impact Lake Erie.

The governor said the investment could be used to protect water quality over 10 years. It would include, according to a press release from the governor:

  • Prevention and land-based management programs, such as funding efforts to minimize the introduction of nutrients and other runoff into Ohio waterways, additional staffing at soil and water conservation districts, and more aggressive action to address failing septic systems and other water treatment needs across Ohio.
  • Water-based restoration programs, such as the creation of more wetlands in targeted areas to naturally filter out nutrients and sediment and utilizing emerging technologies to minimize water quality problems and treat polluted water.
  • Science, research, and measurement, such as supporting ongoing research and data collection to advise on metrics and measurable goals, and to stay updated on and utilize new prevention and treatment technologies.

Mr. DeWine unveiled details of H2-Ohio Thursday in Toledo, where voters just approved a bill of rights for Lake Erie that would allow Toledo residents to file lawsuits on behalf of the lake to protect it from polluters.

Environmental advocates criticized Mr. DeWine's predecessor, Gov. John Kasich, for not doing enough early in his tenure to protect Lake Erie, waiting until his final year in office to sign an executive order seeking to have much of the Maumee River watershed declared distressed. Mr. DeWine hasn't rescinded the order, but has placed it on hold while his new agricultural director meets with stakeholders across the state.

Mr. DeWine will submit his first two-year general fund budget proposal to lawmakers on Friday. A final pact must receive his signature by the end of the current fiscal year on June 30. The current biennial budget he inherited from former Gov. John Kasich totals $65 billion.

Through February, with four months to go, tax collections have been largely on target with projections set by Mr. Kasich. The state has collected $70.9 million, or 0.5 percent, above the estimate.

Source: The Blade

Disclaimer

Ohio Agribusiness Association published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 19:53:05 UTC
