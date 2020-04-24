Ohio Agribusiness Association : Iowa Supreme Court Rules on Deductions for Grain Warehouse Drying and Storage Charges

Source: National Grain & Feed Association

The Iowa Supreme Court on April 17 published its ruling in favor of a bank with a priority lien on an insolvent farmer's crops, ruling that the grain elevator should not have deducted its charges for storing and drying grain from the sale price of the commodities.

The ruling goes against the common practice of deducting drying and storage charges from grain sale proceeds and highlights the urgent need for the Iowa legislature to change state law to provide priority for grain warehouse liens over conflicting security interests.

A key feature of the case was the bank's argument that it had no actual knowledge of the grain elevator charging for drying and storage services, and that it had not acquiesced to the deductions from the sales. Essentially, the bank argued that it should not have been charged for the grain elevator's services to preserve the value of the grain. The grain elevator said the bank's argument amounted to an unjust enrichment for the bank. In the end, the court decided that the grain elevator's unjust enrichment claim was superseded by the bank's prior perfected security interest in the grain and proceeds as codified in Iowa's Uniform Commercial Code. Thus, the court ruled that the grain elevator must pay the bank for the drying and storage deductions even though that results in the elevator providing free drying and storage services.

Another feature of the case was the parties' disagreement over the governing statute of limitations and the application of the discovery rule. The bank argued that its claims were subject to the general five-year statute of limitations in Iowa Code section 614.1(4) for injuries to property. The grain elevator countered by contending that the bank's claims are subject to the more specific two-year statute of limitations in section 614.1(10) for claims based on a secured interest in farm products. On this argument, the court agreed with the grain elevator's argument and ruled that the bank could not file claims on goods sold more than two years from the date of sale.

Legislative Initiative Next Step: The focus now turns to the Iowa General Assembly, where legislators on behalf of grain warehouses and banks have filed competing bills to amend the state's grain warehouse law. Iowa House bill HSB500, which has the support of the Agribusiness Association of Iowa, the Iowa Institute for Cooperatives, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and Iowa farm organizations, would create a warehouse drying or storage lien that would have priority over all other security interests or agricultural liens on the crop.

Competing bills supported by the Iowa Bankers Association have been filed - Iowa Senate Bill SSB3078 and Iowa House bill HF2047 - that would require the state of Iowa to establish a central filing system for providing notification of security interests in farm products. In addition to requiring establishment of a central filing system for lien notification, HF2047 also would limit a warehouse's drying and storage lien to the time period between when the crop is delivered and March 1 of the calendar year following the calendar year that the debtor delivered the crop to the warehouse, which could distort producers' marketing decisions and create significant risk for buyers of farm products marketed after March 1.

For the aforementioned reasons, NGFA is strongly opposed to Iowa Senate Bill SSB3078 and Iowa House bill HF2047 , and will be supporting the efforts of Iowa agribusiness and farm groups to defeat the measures and support Iowa House bill HSB500 . NGFA encourages member companies that reside in or do business in Iowa to do likewise by contacting Iowa legislators.

If your state's law does not provide priority for warehouse liens over conflicting security interests, proactive defenses that could be taken when buying grain include, but are not limited to:

Requiring a cash sale at the time of delivery if the lienholder will not consent to deductions for drying or storage services;

Obtaining prepayment for drying and storage services;

If the lien notice is received after grain is already in storage, refraining from purchasing the grain unless the lienholder consents to payment for services; and

Issuing warehouse receipts for stored grain in conformance with state or federal law.

Source: National Grain & Feed Association