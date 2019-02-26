Log in
Ohio Agribusiness Association : National Pollinator Garden Network Surpasses Goal of One Million Registered Pollinator Gardens

02/26/2019 | 05:08pm EST

The American Seed Trade Association (ASTA) is pleased to announce the National Pollinator Garden Network (NPGN) has surpassed the goal of one million registered pollinator gardens! Launched in June 2015 by the NPGN (consisting of nine founding organizations including ASTA), the goal of the Million Pollinator Garden Challenge was to create networks of gardens to help save pollinators, which are responsible for one out of three food bites we take each day. Since then, an estimated eight million people combined to register over one million gardens - adding up to approximately five million acres of enhanced or new pollinator habitat.

'ASTA is pleased to support the National Pollinator Garden Network and its goal of bringing people together to plant for pollinators,' said Jane DeMarchi, ASTA Vice President of Government and Regulatory Affairs. 'Reaching over a million gardens is a tremendous achievement that speaks to the desire of ordinary citizens to do their part for the planet. Seed companies are proud of their on-going role creating innovative seed mixes for pollinators for a wide range of landscapes.'

For more information, see NPGN's press release and visit their website.

Ohio Agribusiness Association published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 22:07:11 UTC
