Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ohio Agribusiness Association : Not Your Father's Nutrient Management - 4R Technology Review Field Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 02:14pm EDT

July 16 - McComb, Ohio

'Back in my day...' We've heard those words spoken a hundred times, but those in the agriculture industry know doing it 'the same way we've always done' isn't the best practice. Best management practices and technology continue to rapidly change, leaving everyone the ongoing opportunity to stay abreast of new and innovative processes.

At the free 4R Technology Review Field Day on July 16, retailers, farmers, Certified Crop Advisers and other interested parties will hear from experts, see field demonstrations and experience technology centered on strengthening the industry's commitment to improving the quality of Ohio's waterways.

The day features presentations by Sarah Jamison, senior service hydrologist of the National Weather Service; Andrew Gladden, chief information officer, Luckey Farmers Inc.; DTN; AgWorld; Blanchard River Demonstration Farms Network; Stateler Family Farms; and others. Field demonstrations will include Environmental Tillage Systems, Agri Drain, VRT and subsurface tool bar implements, edge of field monitoring stations, and more.

Continuing Education Credits will be available for Certified Crop Advisers in attendance.

The 4R Technology Review is free, but a RSVP is requested. More information is available at oaba.net/events.

Thank you to this year's sponsors

Disclaimer

Ohio Agribusiness Association published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 18:13:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:26pFacebook reveals Libra cryptocurrency, sparking new privacy concerns
RE
02:23pWorld Bank - China's Belt and Road can speed development, needs transparency
RE
02:19pEXPLAINER : 'Stablecoins' in the spotlight as Facebook unveils Libra cryptocurrency
RE
02:17pPalestinian finances near collapse as cuts deepen - monetary chief
RE
02:14pOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : DeWine, Other Great Lakes Leaders Recommit to Phosphorus Reduction Goals
PU
02:14pOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : Not Your Father's Nutrient Management - 4R Technology Review Field Day
PU
02:14pGlobal stocks fueled by hopes on monetary policy, U.S.-China trade
RE
02:11pWhite House considered demoting Fed's Powell - report
RE
02:08pU.S. regulator accuses head of defunct British bitcoin company of $147 million fraud
RE
02:06pIran Seeks to Build International Alliance Against U.S. Pressure -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMBU : AMBU : Medical device maker Ambu's shares dive after new CEO cuts outlook
2ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC : ARRAY BIOPHARMA : Pfizer makes $10.6 billion cancer bet in cash deal for Array Biopharma
3INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : determines the placement price for the new shares
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Wafer maker Siltronic hits 3-year low as U.S. Huawei ban bites
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : BRITISH BUSINESSES SITTING ON £600BN THAT COULD BE USED TO FUND GROWTH

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About