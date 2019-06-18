Ohio Agribusiness Association : Not Your Father's Nutrient Management - 4R Technology Review Field Day

July 16 - McComb, Ohio

'Back in my day...' We've heard those words spoken a hundred times, but those in the agriculture industry know doing it 'the same way we've always done' isn't the best practice. Best management practices and technology continue to rapidly change, leaving everyone the ongoing opportunity to stay abreast of new and innovative processes.

At the free 4R Technology Review Field Day on July 16, retailers, farmers, Certified Crop Advisers and other interested parties will hear from experts, see field demonstrations and experience technology centered on strengthening the industry's commitment to improving the quality of Ohio's waterways.

The day features presentations by Sarah Jamison, senior service hydrologist of the National Weather Service; Andrew Gladden, chief information officer, Luckey Farmers Inc.; DTN; AgWorld; Blanchard River Demonstration Farms Network; Stateler Family Farms; and others. Field demonstrations will include Environmental Tillage Systems, Agri Drain, VRT and subsurface tool bar implements, edge of field monitoring stations, and more.

Continuing Education Credits will be available for Certified Crop Advisers in attendance.

The 4R Technology Review is free, but a RSVP is requested. More information is available at oaba.net/events.

Thank you to this year's sponsors