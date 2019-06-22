Log in
Ohio Agribusiness Association : OABA Educational Trust Golf for Scholarships Outing Recap

06/22/2019 | 06:50pm EDT

Register for August outing by July 26 for early registration discount

After a tough spring, it was nice to see OABA membership come together to support the next generation of Ohio's agriculturalists at the June 19 Golf for Scholarships outing. 82 golfers from across the agricultural community came together at the Deer Ridge Golf Club in Bellville to support the Educational Trust scholarship fund.

The Educational Trust fund supports scholarships for Ohio agricultural students at The Ohio State University and Ohio State ATI, Central State University, Clark State Community College and Wilmington College. More than $45,000 is awarded in scholarships each year due to events like the Golf for Scholarships scramble.

Thank you to those who came out to golf, to our generous event sponsors, plus our lunch, contest and hole sponsors, and to our committee members for all your continued hard work.

Congratulations to the June scramble winning teams:

First Place Team

  • Pat Mullahey, Verdesian Life Sciences
  • Dave Case
  • Jim Pullins, Verdesian Life Sciences
  • Jason Coder, Centerra Co-op

Second Place Team

  • Blake Gates, Morral Companies
  • Robert Mullen, Nutrien
  • Eric Cunningham, Morral Companies
  • Grant Gates, Morral Companies

Honoring Paul Borders on August 21

Be sure to register by July 26 for the early-bird discounted rate for the August outing at Shelby Oaks Golf Club in Sidney. During the event, we'll be honoring Paul Borders, Sidney Manufacturing Company, so come out to support Paul's commitment to the industry!

The late scramble will also feature a raffle drawing for a 55' 4K Ultra HD TV (sponsored by Tri Ag Products) and a pair of OSU v. Penn State football tickets.

Click here for more information about the late scramble or to register.

Disclaimer

Ohio Agribusiness Association published this content on 22 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2019 22:49:06 UTC
