Ohio Agribusiness Association : OABA to Honor Professionalism, Stewardship and Excellence in Agribusiness Employees

06/05/2019 | 12:28am EDT

Nomination Forms Now Available for 2020 Industry Excellence Awards

The Ohio AgriBusiness Association will recognize outstanding leaders in the agribusiness industry through the OABA Industry Excellence Awards.

OABA has a distinguished history of providing educational opportunities to its member companies and their employees. The Industry Excellence Awards are OABA's next step to recognizing stories of professionalism, stewardship and excellence within the agribusiness industry

'Our industry is filled with stories of outstanding leaders who go above and beyond for their companies and customers,' said Chris Henney, president and CEO of OABA. 'Through these awards, we can honor the excellence and professionalism of those leaders and inspire others.'

Members are now able to nominate their employees for three award opportunities: Achievement as an Emerging Leader, Excellence in Customer Service and Excellence in Safety & Stewardship.

Award recipients will be recognized at the 2020 OABA Industry Conference on Jan. 30. Winners will receive complimentary registration and lodging for the conference, recognition in industry publications and a $1,000 cash award, sponsored by ABIS/J.H. Ward Agency.

Applications must be submitted by July 18 to the Ohio Agribusiness Association, 5151 Reed Road, Suite 126-C, Columbus, Ohio 43220. To nominate an employee, visit oaba.net/awards to download the applications. For additional information, contact Nicole Volk at 614-326-7520 or nvolk@oaba.net.

Disclaimer

Ohio Agribusiness Association published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 04:27:23 UTC
