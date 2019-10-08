Log in
Ohio Agribusiness Association : Professional Development Available to OABA Members Through Partnership with OSU Leadership Center

10/08/2019 | 12:07am EDT

Special opportunity to deliver select training for your company

The Ohio AgriBusiness Association is pleased to announce a new partnership with The Ohio State University Leadership Center, granting members access to outstanding professional development workshops. Beyond being able to register and attend online and in-person classes, OABA members also have special access to bring course selections to their locations or work with OABA to host an event in their area, open to the general membership.

A wide variety of topics are available, including conflict management, personal leadership insights, communication, executive leadership, and much more.

Information on upcoming offerings, including details and registration, is available at leadershipcenter.osu.edu/events. OABA member employees are invited to indicate they are a member when they register in order to track the engagement level in this partnership.

The OSU Leadership Center is led by a group of professionals dedicated to providing leadership-centered education and research to individuals, families, organizations and communities. They provide high-quality practical programs to build and strengthen leadership capacities.

Those interested in hosting a leadership event at their company should contact Beth Flynn at Flynn.61@osu.edu.

Disclaimer

Ohio Agribusiness Association published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 04:06:07 UTC
