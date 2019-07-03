Log in
Ohio Agribusiness Association : Recognize Your Outstanding Leaders! OABA Accepting Industry Excellence Awards Nominations

07/03/2019 | 01:03pm EDT

Nominations Due July 18

OABA is accepting nominations for three award opportunities: Achievement as an Emerging Leader, Excellence in Customer Service and Excellence in Safety & Stewardship. Nominations can be submitted by any industry professional, but the nominee must work for an OABA member company.

Award recipients will be recognized at the 2020 OABA Industry Conference on Jan. 30. Winners will receive complimentary registration and lodging for the conference, recognition in industry publications and a $1,000 cash award, sponsored by ABIS/J.H. Ward Agency.

Applications must be submitted by July 18 to the Ohio Agribusiness Association, 5151 Reed Road, Suite 126-C, Columbus, Ohio 43220. To nominate an employee, visit oaba.net/awards to download the applications. For additional information, contact Nicole Volk at 614-326-7520 or nvolk@oaba.net.

Excellence in Customer Service

Whether your agribusiness is grain, crop inputs, custom application or another sector of agriculture, providing excellent customer service is key to making that business successful. By recognizing those that go 'above and beyond' in their service to customers, we can help define what excellent customer service looks like as we honor those whose contributions may often go unnoticed. Click here to download the Excellence in Customer Service Nomination Form.

Achievement as an Emerging Leader

Leadership at all levels in agribusiness is crucial to navigating the many issues facing the industry. Leadership is often difficult to define in everyday activities of business, but it remains an important ability to cultivate. By working to recognize leadership among those early in their careers, we can provide guidance that shapes their future, as well as that of the industry at large. Click here to download the Achievement as an Emerging Leader Nomination Form.

Excellence in Safety & Stewardship

As an underlying element of business, safety cannot be over-emphasized. Lack of attention of the safety of employees and customers can result in loss of life and business. Stewardship, too, is an extremely important aspect of he best management practices of today's agribusiness. Stewardship goes beyond responsible care of the environment. It means care of facilities, equipment and relationships to the benefit of all involved. Click here to download the Excellence in Safety & Stewardship Nomination Form.

Ohio Agribusiness Association published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 17:02:08 UTC
