Ohio Agribusiness Association : Register Now for 2019 Anhydrous Ammonia Safety Workshops

01/18/2019 | 02:09pm EST

Held Feb. 12 and 13

OABA's Safety & Risk Management subcommittee has planned the Anhydrous Ammonia Safety Workshop training program for 2019 utilizing an awareness-level training format. The workshops are designed to help participants become more aware of the chemical properties, proper handling, cautions and hazards when working with anhydrous ammonia, equipment, and containment. Participants will spend the morning in a classroom setting and will move to smaller break-out sessions in the afternoon. The training features experts from both within and outside of the industry, including those from Ohio Department of Agriculture, Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio Public Utilities Commission.

EVENT INFORMATION

  • Tuesday, February 12, 2019 - Sunrise Cooperative, South Charleston, OH
  • Wednesday, February 13, 2019 - Luckey Farmers, Inc. - Bradner, OH

For more information and to register, visit oaba.net/events.

Disclaimer

Ohio Agribusiness Association published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 19:08:07 UTC
