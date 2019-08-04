Ohio Agribusiness Association : Register Now for August Golf for Scholarships

2019 Golf Honoree Paul Borders, Sidney Manufacturing Company, to be recognized

The Ohio AgriBusiness Association invites you to attend the August 2019 Golf for Scholarships outings held at Shelby Oaks Golf Club in Sidney, Ohio. OABA is excited to recognize Paul Borders of Sidney Manufacturing Company as the 2019 Golf for Scholarships honoree.

Golf for Scholarships outings are the primary fund-raising activities for the Ohio AgriBusiness Association (OABA) Educational Trust scholarship program, through which more than $45,000 in scholarship dollars is provided to students enrolled in an agriculture-related field attending The Ohio State University and OSU Agricultural Technical Institute, Clark State Community College, Central State University and Wilmington College.

Registration is $150 per person. Complete event details and registration are available at oaba.net/events.