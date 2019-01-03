Log in
Ohio Agribusiness Association : Time Is Running Out! Attend the 2019 Grain Operations Course

01/03/2019 | 04:09pm CET

First Session Held January 17

The OABA Grain Operations Training Course is designed to provide quality training for individuals whose primary responsibilities are in grain operations. The course is a series of three, day long classes - Jan. 17, Feb. 7 and March 7 - conducted at an operating grain facility. Each session will focus on specific aspects of efficient grain operations. Experienced grain operation professionals and elevator supervisors provide practical instruction addressing main categories of administration, regulation, merchandising, technology and operations.

The course is limited to 30 students. The small class size enhances learning by allowing for better interaction between instructors and students. Registration for individual classes is not available.

The course will include:

  • Communications between merchandising and operations
  • Aeration; bin temperature monitoring; and laser measuring
  • Rail safety
  • Grain market analysis
  • OSHA regulations
  • Grain grading - 2018 issues, 2019 opportunities
  • Fall protection safety
  • The how and why of preventative maintenance
  • Facility revenues generation
  • Fumigation
  • Facility tours

Complete event details and registration are available at oaba.net/events.

Disclaimer

Ohio Agribusiness Association published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 15:08:01 UTC
