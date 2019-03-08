Ohio Agribusiness Association : Time is Running Out! RSVP for 2019 OABA Legislative Reception

Complete Story



March 20 - Ohio Statehouse Rotunda

Ohio AgriBusiness Association members are invited to attend an important legislative event on March 20 in the Ohio Statehouse Rotunda. All Ohio legislators have been invited to attend, and many have already indicated their planned attendance. Legislators are excited for the chance to discuss Ohio agricultural policy with the members of OABA. Please join us in representing and advocating for the agribusiness industry's continued growth in Ohio.

Why every OABA member should attend

Strong attendance from Ohio's agribusiness community will demonstrate economic strength and provide opportunities for legislators to learn about our industry and your business.

The OABA Legislative Reception is a great exposure opportunity due to direct interaction with key policymakers and stakeholders from your area and across Ohio, including House and Senate leadership.

Relationship development with public officials in your area thanks to their recognition of your affiliation with OABA - generating contacts that can be called upon throughout this electoral cycle.

Opportunity to network with many of OABA's 250+ member companies, including a variety of executives from across Ohio's agribusiness industry.

