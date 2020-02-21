Log in
Ohio Agribusiness Association : Time is Running Out! Register Now for Grain Merchandising 101 Course

02/21/2020 | 06:15pm GMT

Course for new grain merchandisers and those who support the merchandiser function

OABA's Grain Merchandising Course provides practical information on a variety of topics in the grain industry, from market fundamentals to facility operations. Participants will gain a deeper understanding of grain merchandising and how it connects with different aspects of the industry. Click here to download the event agenda. - updated January 23, 2020

WHO: The Grain Merchandising Course is intended for grain merchandisers who are new to their role (one year or less experience) or people new in supporting the merchandiser function.

EVENT INFORMATION

Two class sessions work together as a series. Participants are required to attend both days of training. Registration is limited to the first 40 people.

  • Registration: Click here to register for the Grain Merchandising Course.
  • Pricing:
    • Members: $400
    • Non-Members: $500
  • Dates/Locations:

    • Session 1 - March 5
      9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.; check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m.
      Heritage Cooperative
      15090 Scottslawn Road
      Marysville, OH 43040

    • Session 2 - March 17
      9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.; check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m.
      Kalmbach Feeds
      7148 State Highway 199
      Upper Sandusky, OH 43351

Cancellation Policy: All cancellations must be received no later than Feb. 20, 2020 to be eligible for a full refund. No refunds will be issued after that date. No shows will be invoiced.

Disclaimer

Ohio Agribusiness Association published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 18:14:06 UTC
