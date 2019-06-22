Log in
Ohio Agribusiness Association : Will You Become a USMCA All-Star?

06/22/2019 | 06:50pm EDT

NGFA Advocacy Blitz on USMCA

Will you become a USMCA All-Star? NGFA is doing an advocacy blitz on USMCA. US Trade Rep Bob Lighthizer testified before the House Ways and Means Committee, the circumstances for putting USMCA up for a vote are percolating, and today is as good a time as any to let your elected reps know how you feel.

If you do all three of these advocacy items below, you'll be named on July 9th (same day as MLB All-Star Game) as a USMCA All-Star.

  • Send a pre-drafted email to your members of Congress,
  • Tweet your senators and representative, and
  • Call the office of your representative and senators by using NGFA's brief script.

Disclaimer

Ohio Agribusiness Association published this content on 22 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2019 22:49:06 UTC
