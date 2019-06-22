Ohio Agribusiness Association : Will You Become a USMCA All-Star?

NGFA Advocacy Blitz on USMCA
Will you become a USMCA All-Star? NGFA is doing an advocacy blitz on USMCA. US Trade Rep Bob Lighthizer testified before the House Ways and Means Committee, the circumstances for putting USMCA up for a vote are percolating, and today is as good a time as any to let your elected reps know how you feel.
If you do all three of these advocacy items below, you'll be named on July 9th (same day as MLB All-Star Game) as a USMCA All-Star.
-
Send a pre-drafted email to your members of Congress,
-
Tweet your senators and representative, and
-
Call the office of your representative and senators by using NGFA's brief script.
