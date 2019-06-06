Ohio Certifies Innovative Election Technology from Hart InterCivic

With the Ohio Secretary of State’s June 3 certification of the latest
major release of Hart InterCivic’s Verity®
Voting system, jurisdictions in the State can now purchase a
“hybrid” version of the modern, secure voting system. Verity’s newest
component, Verity
Duo, combines the ease of touchscreen ballot marking with the
assurance of a paper trail.
Verity, first certified in the State in 2017, made its Ohio
debut this May. This newest release of the innovative system
provides the only hybrid solution on the market that counts votes
directly from a human-readable printed summary, not from bar code that
only a machine can read.
“We value our longtime partnerships in Hamilton and Williams Counties,
and we look forward to serving many more jurisdictions in the State,”
said Phillip Braithwaite, President and CEO of Hart InterCivic, a U.S.
company with more than 100 years of experience providing election
solutions. “Ohio election requirements are baked into Verity. With this
latest vote of confidence from the Secretary of State, Ohio counties
have greater choice in how they conduct elections with the modern,
secure Verity system.”
Election teams appreciate the ease of storing, transporting and setting
up Verity’s compact, lightweight polling place devices. The system’s
hybrid configuration adds the efficiency of centralized management of
Verity Duo devices through a patented “controller” model that reduces
preparation in the warehouse to a fraction. Because Hart designed Verity
as an-all new system, the company was able to incorporate the latest
security features and protocols into every workflow.
“Hart is committed to continuing to bring innovative solutions to Ohio.
The time is right for Ohio jurisdictions to move to Verity and enjoy the
customer support and forward-looking technology we provide,” Braithwaite
said.
Hart currently provides election solutions to more than 700
jurisdictions and is known for outstanding customer service, which has
contributed to significant recent growth across the U.S. Braithwaite
expects to announce new Ohio customers in the coming months.
For more information about the Verity Voting system, please visit www.hartintercivic.com/verityoverview.
About
Hart InterCivic, Inc.
Austin-based Hart InterCivic is a full-service election solutions
innovator, partnering with state and local governments to deliver
secure, accurate and reliable elections. Working side-by-side with
election professionals for more than 100 years, Hart is committed to
helping advance democracy one election at a time. Hart’s mission fuels
its passionate customer focus and continuous drive for technological
innovation. The new Verity
Voting system makes voting straightforward, equitable and
accessible—and ensures that managing elections is more transparent, more
efficient and easier.
