Ohio Certifies Innovative Election Technology from Hart InterCivic

New Verity Voting System Configuration Delivers Unmatched Hybrid Transparency

With the Ohio Secretary of State’s June 3 certification of the latest major release of Hart InterCivic’s Verity® Voting system, jurisdictions in the State can now purchase a “hybrid” version of the modern, secure voting system. Verity’s newest component, Verity Duo, combines the ease of touchscreen ballot marking with the assurance of a paper trail.

Verity, first certified in the State in 2017, made its Ohio debut this May. This newest release of the innovative system provides the only hybrid solution on the market that counts votes directly from a human-readable printed summary, not from bar code that only a machine can read.

“We value our longtime partnerships in Hamilton and Williams Counties, and we look forward to serving many more jurisdictions in the State,” said Phillip Braithwaite, President and CEO of Hart InterCivic, a U.S. company with more than 100 years of experience providing election solutions. “Ohio election requirements are baked into Verity. With this latest vote of confidence from the Secretary of State, Ohio counties have greater choice in how they conduct elections with the modern, secure Verity system.”

Election teams appreciate the ease of storing, transporting and setting up Verity’s compact, lightweight polling place devices. The system’s hybrid configuration adds the efficiency of centralized management of Verity Duo devices through a patented “controller” model that reduces preparation in the warehouse to a fraction. Because Hart designed Verity as an-all new system, the company was able to incorporate the latest security features and protocols into every workflow.

“Hart is committed to continuing to bring innovative solutions to Ohio. The time is right for Ohio jurisdictions to move to Verity and enjoy the customer support and forward-looking technology we provide,” Braithwaite said.

Hart currently provides election solutions to more than 700 jurisdictions and is known for outstanding customer service, which has contributed to significant recent growth across the U.S. Braithwaite expects to announce new Ohio customers in the coming months.

About Hart InterCivic, Inc.

Austin-based Hart InterCivic is a full-service election solutions innovator, partnering with state and local governments to deliver secure, accurate and reliable elections. Working side-by-side with election professionals for more than 100 years, Hart is committed to helping advance democracy one election at a time. Hart’s mission fuels its passionate customer focus and continuous drive for technological innovation. The new Verity Voting system makes voting straightforward, equitable and accessible—and ensures that managing elections is more transparent, more efficient and easier.

