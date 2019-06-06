Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ohio Certifies Innovative Election Technology from Hart InterCivic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 11:04pm EDT

New Verity Voting System Configuration Delivers Unmatched Hybrid Transparency

With the Ohio Secretary of State’s June 3 certification of the latest major release of Hart InterCivic’s Verity® Voting system, jurisdictions in the State can now purchase a “hybrid” version of the modern, secure voting system. Verity’s newest component, Verity Duo, combines the ease of touchscreen ballot marking with the assurance of a paper trail.

Request a Verity Demo: 866-216-4278

Verity, first certified in the State in 2017, made its Ohio debut this May. This newest release of the innovative system provides the only hybrid solution on the market that counts votes directly from a human-readable printed summary, not from bar code that only a machine can read.

“We value our longtime partnerships in Hamilton and Williams Counties, and we look forward to serving many more jurisdictions in the State,” said Phillip Braithwaite, President and CEO of Hart InterCivic, a U.S. company with more than 100 years of experience providing election solutions. “Ohio election requirements are baked into Verity. With this latest vote of confidence from the Secretary of State, Ohio counties have greater choice in how they conduct elections with the modern, secure Verity system.”

Election teams appreciate the ease of storing, transporting and setting up Verity’s compact, lightweight polling place devices. The system’s hybrid configuration adds the efficiency of centralized management of Verity Duo devices through a patented “controller” model that reduces preparation in the warehouse to a fraction. Because Hart designed Verity as an-all new system, the company was able to incorporate the latest security features and protocols into every workflow.

“Hart is committed to continuing to bring innovative solutions to Ohio. The time is right for Ohio jurisdictions to move to Verity and enjoy the customer support and forward-looking technology we provide,” Braithwaite said.

Hart currently provides election solutions to more than 700 jurisdictions and is known for outstanding customer service, which has contributed to significant recent growth across the U.S. Braithwaite expects to announce new Ohio customers in the coming months.

For more information about the Verity Voting system, please visit www.hartintercivic.com/verityoverview.

About Hart InterCivic, Inc.

Austin-based Hart InterCivic is a full-service election solutions innovator, partnering with state and local governments to deliver secure, accurate and reliable elections. Working side-by-side with election professionals for more than 100 years, Hart is committed to helping advance democracy one election at a time. Hart’s mission fuels its passionate customer focus and continuous drive for technological innovation. The new Verity Voting system makes voting straightforward, equitable and accessible—and ensures that managing elections is more transparent, more efficient and easier.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:40pASIA MARKETS: Asian Stocks Rise On Hopes Of U.S.-Mexico Deal To Avert Tariffs
DJ
11:39pOANDO : SEC Disregards Court Order As Armed Personnel Remain At Oando HQ
AQ
11:39pEXXON MOBIL : Eket Community Laments ExxonMobil Airstrip's Neglect
AQ
11:39pAFCON 2019 : 3 Tunisian referees and 2 assistant referees picked
AQ
11:39pAFCON : Super Eagles didn't miss me – Mikel
AQ
11:38pNOCS IN THAILAND AND INDONESIA FACE CHALLENGING NATIONAL PRODUCTION ASPIRATIONS : GlobalData
AQ
11:38pBOEING : US-Made Drones Monitor South China Sea
AQ
11:37pAFCON : Mikel Reveals Eagles' Advantage at AFCON 2019
AQ
11:37pSUZUKI MOTOR : CFAO Motors re-introduces Suzuki Vehicles
AQ
11:37pAFCON : Eagles Battle-ready for Warriors of Zimbabwe in Asaba
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT INC : BEYOND MEAT : sees sales more than doubling in 2019, shares jump 21%
2As Mexico-U.S. talks progress, markets rise on hopes a deal could be close
3TYSON FOODS : TYSON FOODS : Trump tariffs may steer Mexican cows away from U.S. beef supply
4CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO L : Toyota to tie up with China's CATL to accelerate electrification - Nikk..
5NFI GROUP INC : NFI : Detroit revitalizes public transit service using new buses from New Flyer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About