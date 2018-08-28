Log in
Ohio Department of Natural Resources : Utica Shale Second Quarter Production Totals Released

During the second quarter of 2018, Ohio's horizontal shale well produced 4,488,104 barrels of oil and 554,306,916 Mcf (545 billion cubic feet) of natural gas, according to figures released today by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

Natural gas production from the second quarter of 2018 showed a 42.25% increase over the second quarter of 2017, while oil production increased 10.98% for the same period.

2017 Quarter 2 (Shale) 2018 Quarter 2 (Shale) Percentage Change
Barrels of oil 4,044,072 bbl
 4,488,104 bbl
 10.98%
Mcf of natural gas 389,662,485 Mcf
 554,306,916 Mcf
 42.25%

The ODNR quarterly report lists 2,035 horizontal shale wells, 2,002 of which reported oil and natural gas production during the quarter. Of the wells reporting oil and natural gas results:

  • The average amount of oil produced was 2,242 barrels.
  • The average amount of natural gas produced was 276,877 Mcf.
  • The average number of second quarter days in production was 85.

All horizontal production reports can be accessed at http://oilandgas.ohiodnr.gov/production.

Ohio law does not require the separate reporting of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) or condensate. Oil and gas reporting totals list on the report include NGLs and condensate.

Disclaimer

Ohio Department of Natural Resources published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 20:01:01 UTC
