Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ohio Department of Natural Resources : mineral resources valued at more than $1.5 billion in 2018; Wages increase

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 02:15pm EST

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio's mineral resources produced more than $1.5 billion worth of geologic commodities in 2018, according to a newly released report from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). The total value of all nonfuel industrial minerals exceeded $1 billion for the fifth straight year.

'Wages were up for nearly all commodities this year,' said Mike Angle, Division Chief and State Geologist. 'Ohio's mineral industries continue to help drive the economy, and workers in this sector are reaping the benefits of this productivity in the form of the higher wages.'

The nonfuel industrial minerals sector saw several positive developments in employment. Total employment in this sector was up by 11%. The report also reveals increases in both average and total wages for numerous commodities, including sand and gravel, clay and shale, and salt.

Compiled by the ODNR Division of Geological Survey, the 2018 Report on Ohio Mineral Industries: An Annual Summary of the State's Economic Geology provides information regarding the production, value, and employment totals of Ohio's various mineral industries. Some highlights include:

  • Mineral industries produced resources worth $134 per Ohioan.
  • Production for limestone and dolomite increased by 4.7%.
  • Production decreased for coal, sand and gravel, salt, sandstone and conglomerate, and clay and shale.


A dedicated staff of inspectors, geologists, and support staff helps ODNR regulate the responsible extraction of Ohio's natural resources, including oil and natural gas, limestone, coal, salt, and more. Part of ODNR's regulatory responsibility is to catalog annually Ohio's extractive industries.

Published yearly, the report offers basic information about individual mines and groups of mines, as well as detailed geologic information about coal and industrial minerals, along with extensive references. The report is a useful tool for researching mineral extraction activities throughout the state.

The report also includes appendices listing company information for each of the operators who reported industrial-mineral sales and/or production in 2018. An electronic version of the report and accompanying appendices are available for download at geosurvey.ohiodnr.gov.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

Disclaimer

Ohio Department of Natural Resources published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 19:14:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:30pIEDA IOWA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY : Gov. Reynolds, Secretary Naig to participate in press call-back from Japan
PU
02:29pFCC orders station groups to negotiate with AT&T in DirecTV dispute
RE
02:20pCARL ICAHN : Activist investor Icahn sells nearly a third of his Occidental Petroleum stake
RE
02:15pOHIO DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES : mineral resources valued at more than $1.5 billion in 2018; Wages increase
PU
02:10pNew Record Label, Built by Artists for Artists to Protect Independent Music, Releases Its First Music Video
SE
02:06pHATCH : Nominations for the Hatch–CIM Mining and Minerals Project Development Safety Award are now open—and easier to complete!
PU
02:00pNASS NATIONAL AGRICULTURAL STATISTICS SERVICE : Crop Production (November 2019)
PU
01:55pEurope seeks to clinch rare League of Legends win in Asia-dominated esports world
RE
01:52pActivist investor Icahn sells nearly a third of his Occidental Petroleum stake
RE
01:40pUSW UNITED STEELWORKERS : Atomic Council Members Query Department of Energy Officials
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
2Trade deal doubts clip world stock rally, oil falls
3ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ SE: Allianz reports strong operating profit of 3.0 billion euros in 3Q 2019. Full-year op..
4GE UNIT ORDERS 25 AIRBUS JETS INCLUDING 12 ROLLS-POWERED A330NEO: sources
5SBERBANK ROSSII PAO : SBERBANK RAS 10M 2019: the Bank earned RUB74.1 bn in October

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group