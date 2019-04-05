Log in
Ohio Department of Transportation : 04-05-2019 - I-75 between I-475 & I-280 in Lucas County

04/05/2019 | 05:23pm EDT

I-75 Widening and Bridge Work

Project 485-14/PID 77254

Through Spring 2019

Lane restrictions possible between I-475 and Lagrange Street

Sunday, April 7 through Wednesday, April 10, nightly 8pm to 6am

Lane restrictions on southbound I-75 between I-280 and I-475 for milling

Nightly after 10pm: southbound I-75 may be reduced to one lane

Sunday, April 7, 8pm to 6am

  • Ramp from northbound I-280 to southbound I-75 closed
    Detour: northbound I-75; Alexis Rd. (Exit 210); southbound I-75
  • Ramp from southbound I-75 to Phillips Ave. (Exit 206) closed for one hour overnight

Tuesday, April 9, 10pm to 6am

  • Ramp from Jeep Pkwy. to southbound I-75 closed
    Detour: northbound I-75; Phillips Ave. (Exit 206); southbound I-75

Lane restrictions on northbound I-75 for milling to be announced.

Lane restrictions for final paving to be announced.

Through Spring

• Pioneer Ln. between SR 120/Central Ave. and Jeep Pkwy. interchange closed

Detour: Willys Pkwy.; Berdan Ave.; Jeep Pkwy.; Central Ave.

Disclaimer

Ohio Department of Transportation published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 21:22:04 UTC
Mobile App
Premium service
About