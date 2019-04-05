Ohio Department of Transportation : 04-05-2019 - I-75 between I-475 & I-280 in Lucas County

I-75 Widening and Bridge Work
Project 485-14/PID 77254
Through Spring 2019
Lane restrictions possible between I-475 and Lagrange Street
Sunday, April 7 through Wednesday, April 10, nightly 8pm to 6am
Lane restrictions on southbound I-75 between I-280 and I-475 for milling
Nightly after 10pm: southbound I-75 may be reduced to one lane
Sunday, April 7, 8pm to 6am
-
Ramp from northbound I-280 to southbound I-75 closed
Detour: northbound I-75; Alexis Rd. (Exit 210); southbound I-75
-
Ramp from southbound I-75 to Phillips Ave. (Exit 206) closed for one hour overnight
Tuesday, April 9, 10pm to 6am
-
Ramp from Jeep Pkwy. to southbound I-75 closed
Detour: northbound I-75; Phillips Ave. (Exit 206); southbound I-75
Lane restrictions on northbound I-75 for milling to be announced.
Lane restrictions for final paving to be announced.
Through Spring
• Pioneer Ln. between SR 120/Central Ave. and Jeep Pkwy. interchange closed
Detour: Willys Pkwy.; Berdan Ave.; Jeep Pkwy.; Central Ave.
