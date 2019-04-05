Log in
Ohio Department of Transportation : 04-05-2019 - Stark County Advisories

04/05/2019 | 03:13pm EDT

US route 62 in the City of Canton & Plain Township

(until further notice)

US 62 at the intersection of Harrisburg Rd./Middlebranch Ave. has various daily and nightly lane restrictions for drainage repairs and roadway widening. This $5.5 million project to re-align US 62/Middlebranch Ave./Harrisburg Rd. and 30th St. is scheduled to be completed by August 2020.

Interstate 77 in Jackson & Plain Townships

(Monday, April 8 - until further notice)

Beginning on Monday evening, April 8, I-77 northbound and southbound between US 62 and Shuffel Rd. will have various nightly lane restrictions between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. for pavement repairs. This $3.9 million microsurfacing project on I-77, US 62, SR 21 and SR 619 is scheduled to be completed by early August 2019.

State Route 619 in the Village of Hartville & Lake Township
(until further notice)
SR 619 between Hoover Ave. and Milan Ave. has various lane restrictions for roadway widening. This work is part of a $10 million project to widen SR 619 between Kaufman Ave. and Milan Ave. The project also includes the placement of roundabouts at the SR 619 and Kaufman Ave. and SR 619 and Kings Church Ave. intersections. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by late June 2020.

Disclaimer

Ohio Department of Transportation published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 19:12:05 UTC
