Ohio Department of Transportation : 08-17-2018 - Ashtabula County Weekly Traffic Advisory

US Route 6 in Andover Township (Friday, August 17) US 6 between Creek Rd. and Stanhope-Kelloggsville Rd. is closed through Friday, August 17 at 5 p.m., for a culvert replacement. The detour is SR 7 to US 322 to SR 193. State Route 534 in Windsor Township (Monday, August 20 - Monday, September 3) Beginning on Monday, August 20, SR 534 just north of Stoneville Rd. will be closed through early September for a culvert replacement. The detour will be US 6 to SR 45 to US 322.

***ONGOING***

Various Routes in Ashtabula County

(until further notice)

The following locations have occasional lane restrictions for minor bridge repairs:

· SR 7 just north of the southern Conneaut Corporation limit · SR 7 just south of US 20 · SR 11 just north of US 6 · US 20 just west of the western Geneva Corporation limit · US 20 just east of SR 534 · US 20 at the western Conneaut Corporation limit · SR 45 just north of US 20 · SR 84 just west of SR 11 · SR 84 just north of I-90 · I-90 just east of SR 11 · I-90 just east of SR 193 · I-90 at the western Conneaut Corporation limit · I-90 just west of SR 7 · I-90 just west of the Pennsylvania State line · SR 167 just north of SR 11 · SR 193 just south of SR 305

This $1.5 million project to make minor bridge repairs in Ashtabula, Trumbull and Portage Counties is scheduled to be completed by June 2019.

Various Routes in Ashtabula County

(until further notice)

The following routes have various daily lane restrictions for pavement repairs:

· US 20 from the eastern Geneva Corporation limit to Ninevah Rd. · US 20 between the Donahoe Dr. and the western Conneaut Corporation limit · SR 45 from the CSX Railroad to SR 531 · SR 84 between SR 193 and I-90 · SR 167 between SR 46 and Garrett Rd. · SR 193 between Sheffield Monroe Rd. and Plymouth Gageville Rd. · SR 193 between SR 84 and US 20

This $2 million microsurfacing project is scheduled to be completed by early October 2018.

State Routes 11 in Dorset, Denmark, Jefferson & Plymouth Townships

(until further notice)

SR 11 between SR 46 and SR 307 has various daily lane restrictions for resurfacing. This $3.8 million resurfacing project is scheduled to be completed by late September 2018.

US Route 20 in the City of Ashtabula and Ashtabula Township

(until further notice)

US 20 eastbound between Seymour Dr. and Park Ave. is CLOSED through late October for pavement replacement. The detour is SR 45 to I-90 eastbound to SR 11 northbound. This $4.4 million project to replace the pavement on US 20 in the City of Ashtabula and Ashtabula Township is scheduled to be completed by late October 2018.

State Route 531 in the City of Ashtabula; Village of North Kingsville and Ashtabula Township

(until further notice)

SR 531 between Westminster Ave. and Westshore Dr. and between the eastern Ashtabula Corporation limit and the eastern North Kingsville Corporation limit has various daily lane restrictions for resurfacing. This $1.4 million project is scheduled to be completed by late August 2018.