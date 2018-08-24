Log in
Ohio Manufacturers' Association : EPA Releases Draft Rules on Dredged Material – Summit Scheduled

08/24/2018 | 03:52pm CEST

This week Ohio EPA released the interested party draft of the beneficial use rules in OAC 3745-599. This draft focuses on expanding Ohio regulations to include provisions for the use, management, and placement of dredge from a federal navigation channel or connected commercial maritime port facility. Comments will be accepted through August 27, 2018.

Registration is now open for the October 15, 2018, Ohio Dredged Material Summit in Elyria, Ohio.

In 2016, Ohio held the Digging Up Ideas Workshop, to help identify alternatives for the dredged material and barriers to possible use. This Summit is a follow up to that workshop and will focus on implementation planning. 8/23/2018

Ohio Manufacturers' Association published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 13:51:09 UTC
