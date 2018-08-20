Ohio Manufacturers' Association : OSHA Extends Some Compliance Dates for Beryllium Standard

OSHA issued a final rule to extend the compliance date for specific ancillary requirements in the general industry beryllium standard to Dec. 12.

The extension applies to methods of compliance, beryllium work areas, regulated areas, personal protective clothing and equipment, hygiene facilities and practices, housekeeping, hazard communication, and recordkeeping.

During this time, the agency will prepare a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to clarify certain provisions that maintain worker safety and health, and address employers' concerns with compliance. 8/16/2018