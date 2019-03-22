Ohio Manufacturers' Association : Senate Committee Lowers Gas Tax Increase to $0.06 per Gallon

Late Thursday afternoon members of the Senate Transportation, Commerce & Workforce Committee voted to lower the proposed gas tax increase to 6 cents, down from the 10.7 cents on gasoline and 20 cents on diesel passed by the House.

Both of these proposals by the General Assembly are well short of the 18 cent increase that Governor DeWine had made a case for when he introduced the Transportation Budget.

The bill is expected to pass the Senate and will go to a Conference Committee where members of the House and Senate will settle the differences between the two chambers next week. 3/21/2019