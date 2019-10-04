Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ohio Manufacturers' Association : Shale Natural Gas Production Expected to Keep Growing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 06:37pm EDT

Steve Nalley, a top official with the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), recently briefed the National Conference of State Legislatures on the country's natural gas outlook. The EIA projects the U.S. will export more energy than it imports in 2020 due in part to continued drilling for shale natural gas, particularly in the east. The growth in natural gas production - and the lower prices that result - will continue to provide competitive incentives for increased electrical power generation. Natural gas used for electric generation overtook coal in 2016. See Nalley's PowerPoint presentation.10/1/2019

[Attachment]

Disclaimer

Ohio Manufacturers' Association published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 22:36:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:02pAs Fed policymakers comb data, few decisive signals on outlook
RE
07:52pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : New railway to streamline coal delivery
PU
07:46pBoeing crash victims' lawyer to seek testimony from 737 MAX whistleblower
RE
07:38pEU report to lay out options for development financing overhaul - sources
RE
07:22pEasing concerns about U.S. economy lift equity markets
RE
07:22pUNITED STATES ATTORNEY OFFICE FOR WESTERN DI : Federal Jury Convicts Owner of Bullion Direct, Inc. in Austin for Investment and Wire Fraud Scheme
PU
07:11pU.S. eliminating tariff exemption for imports of new solar panel technology
RE
07:03pEXCLUSIVE : Regulators weigh 'startle factors' for Boeing 737 MAX pilot training - Transport Canada executive
RE
07:03pOil-rich Venezuela and Russia come to aid of ally Cuba, but its energy woes persist
RE
07:02pCORY GARDNER : Gardner Applauds DOE Funding for Energy Research in Colorado
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : U.S. agency reviews claims 2,000 Teslas should have been recalled
2ROAN RESOURCES, INC. : WeissLaw LLP Investigates Roan Resources, Inc.
3PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS : PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras about the delisting of it..
4RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. : WEISSLAW LLP: Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation
5GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY : GENERAL MOTORS : UAW-GM talks progress but wage, job security issues remain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group