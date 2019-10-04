Ohio Manufacturers' Association : Shale Natural Gas Production Expected to Keep Growing

Steve Nalley, a top official with the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), recently briefed the National Conference of State Legislatures on the country's natural gas outlook. The EIA projects the U.S. will export more energy than it imports in 2020 due in part to continued drilling for shale natural gas, particularly in the east. The growth in natural gas production - and the lower prices that result - will continue to provide competitive incentives for increased electrical power generation. Natural gas used for electric generation overtook coal in 2016. See Nalley's PowerPoint presentation.10/1/2019

