Ohio Manufacturers' Association : Valley Natural Gas Production Estimates Swell

A report finds that the Ohio Valley region will supply half of U.S. natural gas by 2040. Cost advantages for the production of natural gas liquids in the Midwest are expected to outperform the Gulf Coast as soon as 2020.

The report by IHS Markit Study released this week at the World Petrochemical Conference in San Antonio, Texas, says the Ohio Valley region 'will play a key role in satisfying America's increasing reliance on natural gas, as well as keeping energy costs moderate. Favorable production economics place the Marcellus and Utica shale plays amongst the most cost competitive in the nation.'

The IHS Markit study, commissioned by Shale Crescent USA and JobsOhio, quantifies for the first time the anticipated development and production growth emerging from one of the world's most prolific sources of natural gas and natural gas liquids. 3/21/2019