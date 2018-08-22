Ohio National announces changes to executive leadership team

CINCINNATI, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio National Financial Services announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Christopher A. Carlson President and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.



Carlson will become responsible for the completion of the company’s ongoing strategic review process and will oversee the implementation of the company’s strategy going forward. Carlson assumes the role of President from Gary T. “Doc” Huffman, CLU, ChFC, who served as President since 2010 and will continue as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Carlson is the 10th president of Ohio National since its founding in 1909. He joined the company in 1993 as an investment officer for mortgages and real estate and has steadily earned expanded leadership responsibilities throughout his tenure. In 2004, he was named Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer and helped position and guide the company through the financial crisis. In 2010, he was appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer and in January 2016 was promoted to Vice Chairman, Strategic Businesses. He has also held a role in the Office of the CEO and various board positions with Ohio National’s affiliated companies.

“As we look to the future, I welcome Chris to this new role and I am confident he will continue to lead Ohio National in advancing our company and our mission,” said Huffman. “Throughout his tenure, Chris has demonstrated strong leadership capabilities across important initiatives, including helping to guide Ohio National through the financial crisis and driving growth across our core business lines. There is no question that Chris has the experience and perspective to continue to lead Ohio National in the coming years.”

Active in the industry and community, Carlson serves on the boards of LIMRA and LOMA, two leading industry organizations focused on financial services and insurance, ArtsWave and the University of Richmond Alumni Association. He and his wife, Vivienne, have one son and one daughter. Carlson is a pilot and enjoys golf.

“I am confident in Ohio National’s future and look forward to continuing to advance our mission to help more people achieve financial security and independence, and serve our policyholders,” Carlson said. “It is an honor to continue to work with our very talented management team and our colleagues across the company as we finalize and prepare to implement the next phase of our strategic development.”

Ohio National also announced the following leadership advancements and appointments, effective immediately, as the company positions itself for the future:

H. Douglas Cooke, III becomes Vice Chairman, Chief Distribution Officer. Cooke continues to lead the company’s distribution efforts.

Barbara A. Turner, CRCP becomes Vice Chairman, Chief Administrative Officer. Turner continues to be responsible for oversight and management of strategic investments in Ohio National’s information technology systems as well as underwriting, claims and all administration.

Stu Cohen is appointed Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer. In this new role, Cohen will continue to drive the company’s strategic execution and metrics, ensuring alignment across the organization.

Tracing its corporate origins to 1909, Ohio National markets a variety of insurance and financial products through more than 75,000 representatives in 49 states (all except New York), the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and through affiliated operations in South America. An additional subsidiary operates in New York. As of December 31, 2017, its affiliated companies have $42.0 billion total assets under management. Products are issued by The Ohio National Life Insurance Company and Ohio National Life Assurance Corporation. Ohio National is proud to be named a “Top Workplace” in Cincinnati for nine consecutive years by Energage, LLC (formerly WorkplaceDynamics, June 2010-2018) and employs more than 1,300 associates. Please visit ohionational.com for more information and for the latest company updates, connect with Ohio National on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact: Angela Meehan, CLU, ChFC, RFC

513.794.6337 office

513.444.0566 mobile



Lisa Doxsee, APR

513.794.6418 office

513.218.5519 mobile

