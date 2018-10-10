Ohio Public And Private Entities Partner With On-Site / Near-Site Health Center Innovator, CareHere For Millions In Savings And Counting.

CINCINNATI, Oct. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tax payers and their public workforce are saving money on healthcare benefits, as public and private entities are partnering together for healthcare solutions. It is a new era in healthcare with near-site and on-site health center pioneer, CareHere, at the forefront in the greater Cincinnati area.

The latest addition to the established network of CareHere primary care facilities in the Cincinnati area celebrated its grand opening last week, The Butler Advantage Health Center. Entering their 15th year, CareHere has been serving patients in the Ohio region since 2012 and this month opened their ninth and 10th health centers in this area. Public and private entities have already saved millions in healthcare costs with the CareHere model. Employees are also saving dollars because there are zero co-pays or deductibles for primary care visits, pediatric care visits, labs and prescription medications when visiting the CareHere health centers.

Randy Bertram, a member of the Butler Advantage Board and Treasure of Middletown City School District says, "the collaboration between Butler Advantage and CareHere is one that is extremely beneficial to our employees and their families covered under the Butler Health Plan. I am excited to be a part of this ground-breaking adventure and to be able to offer such an extraordinary benefit to our employees."

Another Ohio employer, Midway Product Group's Corporate Resources Manager, John Laing states, "We've seen improved health in our organization while enjoying lower costs. Our employees highly value the CareHere centers, and the CareHere staff is second to none."

CareHere's partnership with The Little Clinic, inside Kroger locations, enables CareHere patients access to no co-pay, no deductible, high-quality care seven days a week, and expands the care into their neighborhoods.

CareHere's innovative technology and proprietary Electronic Medical Records system allow employers to easily share health center operational costs across multiple organizations. This process enables CareHere's clients to maximize appointment availability, while efficiently controlling costs. Patients can make appointments 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at CareHere.com, eliminating the need to fill out insurance paperwork or wait for a doctor's office to open. The system also prevents double booking, ensuring little or no wait when they arrive for their appointment.

CareHere's co-founder and COO, Ben Baker states, "Our innovative model has a proven track record of significantly improving the health of patients, while reducing the overall healthcare spend for both patients and their employers. This has certainly been the case for our multiple Ohio clients. Serious conditions have been uncovered, addressed early, and treated effectively – all while helping patients avoid costs."

CareHere partners with employers to inspire their employees and families to achieve well-being and health through innovative, quality, cost-effective healthcare solutions. CareHere's health centers see patients for acute and chronic conditions in 200+ health centers nationwide.

