Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ohio Public Utilities Commission : PUCO approves Northeast Ohio Natural Gas tax cut rate reductions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 02:19pm EDT

COLUMBUS, OHIO (May 20, 2020) - The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) today authorized Northeast Ohio Natural Gas Corp. (NEO) to establish a credit on natural gas customer bills to reflect the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) of 2017 on its rates.

NEO will credit residential customers the amount it has over collected, plus interest, since Jan. 1, 2018 under the previous corporate tax rates. The $500,423 credit, including interest, will be passed back to customers over a 12-month period.

NEO will return to customers normalized excess accumulated deferred income tax (EDIT), estimated by the utility to be approximately $2.3 million, over a federally prescribed time period.

NEO will credit customers non-normalized EDIT of $50,867 over a 72-month period.

A residential customer, using approximately 10 Mcf per month, will see a bill reduction of approximately $1.37 per month for the first year.

Background

The TCJA was signed into law on Dec. 22, 2017, which, among other things, reduced the federal corporate income tax rate from 35 to 21 percent, effective Jan. 1, 2018.

On Sept. 26, 2019, the Commission approved a stipulation in Case No. 18-1720-GA-AIR that, among other things, required NEO to file an application for a mechanism to refund to customers savings associated with the TCJA.

On Jan. 23, 2020, NEO filed an application to adopt a new tariff to pass to customers the savings due to the TCJA.

On March 4, 2020, PUCO staff filed its review and recommendations.

NEO serves approximately 29,300 customers in 15 counties in Northeast Ohio.

A copy of today's finding and order can be found on the PUCO website by clicking the link for Docketing Information System (DIS) and searching for case 20-146-GA-ATA.

-30-

Disclaimer

Ohio Public Utilities Commission published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 18:18:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:49pICCA INTERNATIONAL COUNCIL OF CHEMICAL ASSOCIATI : How Do We Calculate the Number of Chemicals in Use Around the Globe?
PU
02:45pVolkswagen admits car ad racist, apologizes
RE
02:44pAZINCOURT ENERGY : Announces an Increase to Its Private Placement and Closing
PU
02:38pFed policymakers pledged to act as appropriate, minutes show
RE
02:24pApollo Global invests $1.75 billion in U.S. supermarket operator Albertsons
RE
02:23pBank of Canada says downward pressure on inflation likely once shutdown ends
RE
02:19pTrump administration abruptly postpones New Mexico oil and gas auction
RE
02:19pOHIO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION : PUCO approves Northeast Ohio Natural Gas tax cut rate reductions
PU
02:15pFed Minutes Reveal Anguish Over Scale of Economic Downturn
DJ
02:14pPoor countries need more debt relief during pandemic, Germany's Merkel says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC., : NETEASE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
2TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : Confirms UK North Sea Assets Sale Under Modified Terms
3Norwegian Air's lessors take majority ownership
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Workers Push Back Against Plans To Curtail Coronavirus Hazard Pay -- WSJ
5MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : MARKS & SPENCER : AND SPENCER GROUP PLC FULL YEAR RESULTS FOR 52 WEEKS ENDED 28 MA..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group