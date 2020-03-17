Log in
Ohio Public Utilities Commission : PUCO directs competitive energy suppliers to halt door-to-door, in-person marketing

03/17/2020 | 09:07pm EDT

COLUMBUS, OHIO (March 17, 2020) - The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) today issued an order directing Ohio's competitive natural gas and electric providers to halt door-to-door and in-person marketing to avoid unnecessary social contact.

Customers of PUCO-regulated electric and natural gas utilities continue to have the option to enroll with a competitive supplier of their choosing. The PUCO maintains its Energy Choice Website at www.energychoice.ohio.gov to allow customers to compare offers from competitive suppliers.

Utility customers who have questions or concerns regarding their utility service are encouraged to contact the PUCO online at PUCO.ohio.gov/contact-us.

For information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the Ohio Department of Health website at www.odh.ohio.gov or coronavirus.ohio.gov

A copy of today's entry is available on the PUCO website by clicking the link to the docketing information system (DIS) and searching for case 20-591-AU-UNC.

-30-

Disclaimer

Ohio Public Utilities Commission published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 01:06:09 UTC
