Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ohio Schools Earn State STEM/STEAM Designation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 12:19pm EDT

Ten new Ohio schools received STEM/STEAM School Designation. The Ohio STEM Committee approved applications for schools that implement best practices in STEM and STEAM education. STEM education encompasses a culture of inquiry, entrepreneurialism, problem solving, problem-based learning, and connections to the real-world. STEAM education expands this idea with a focus on the arts.

Twenty-eight applications from schools across Ohio were considered. Designation recognizes a school as an effective place for STEM or STEAM learning. The Ohio STEM Learning Network (OSLN), a public-private partnership managed by Battelle, advises the Ohio STEM Committee and provides supports for schools across Ohio.

“Battelle invests in STEM education to give students opportunities to explore future careers while building critical thinking skills,” said Wes Hall Vice President of Education and Philanthropy at Battelle. “Assisting schools in the designation process is one way we can amplify student success.”

The schools receiving designation today were commended for exhibiting a strong culture of STEM learning, use of problem-based learning, professional development for teachers and staff, and a robust STEM curriculum.

This year’s designation process began with a series of pre-application webinars for potential applicants, organized by OSLN and the Ohio Department of Education. Both organizations provided additional coaching and feedback to schools applying for designation. OSLN and the Ohio Department of Education heard from applying schools through a series of in-person or online site visits. Finally, each school’s application received a recommendation from the network and was put forward to the Ohio STEM Committee for final review. The committee is a panel of policymakers, agency directors, and business leaders.

“These schools contextualize classroom learning for their students, providing a clear answer to the question, ‘when will I ever use this?’” said Heather Sherman, Director of OSLN for Battelle. “When STEM/STEAM education is done well, students understand the connection between classwork and careers.”

The committee designated ten new schools:

  • Ashland Christian School (Private School)
  • Bath Elementary School (Revere Schools)
  • Dorr Elementary (Springfield Schools)
  • Fairview High School (Fairview Park City Schools)
  • The Kinder Garden School, West Chester (Private School)
  • McKinley STEM Academy (Steubenville City Schools)
  • McKinley STEMM Academy (Toledo City Schools)
  • Shenandoah Elementary (Noble Local)
  • Shenandoah High School (Noble Local)
  • St. Paul School-Salem (Private School)

The Ohio STEM Committee is supported by the Ohio Department of Education.

About the Ohio STEM Learning Network
OSLN was created in 2008 with five schools. With the addition of today’s schools, the network grows to 79 total STEM schools. The schools are supported by seven regional hubs.

About Battelle
Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:41pGLOBANT : New Globant Report Explores How to Reinvent Industries for Today's Unanticipated "New Normal"
PR
12:41pCASTLIGHT HEALTH : Launches New Solution For Safely Navigating Workforce Health and Re-entry Strategies Addressing COVID-19
PR
12:40pKENMARE RESOURCES : Director/PDMR Shareholding
AQ
12:40pSEC Charges Owner of Film Distribution Company with Defrauding Publicly Traded Fund
NE
12:38pAMERICAN STATES WATER CO : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
12:37pUN Sanctions Notice - 21 May 2020
PU
12:37pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Researchers Demonstrate Grain-size Gas Sensor with Bloodhound-like Sensing Capabilities Ideal for Wearable or Drone-…
PU
12:36pKONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
12:36pRitter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Expected Closing of Merger Transaction with Qualigen, Inc.
GL
12:35pICELANDAIR : Collective Bargaining Agreement with FIA approved
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecasts sales above estimates, powered by data center results
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : France warns Renault could disappear; Nissan plans job cuts
3JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : Retail CEO's Livestreaming Debut Shows A Golden Opportunity to Buy a Propert …
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : LUFTHANSA AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Sell rating
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : 4Q Profit Falls 88%; Revenue Rises

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group