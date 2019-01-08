Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ohios Largest Title Agent Selects SafeWire by SafeChain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 07:05am EST

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 8, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- SafeChain, the industry leader in wire fraud prevention software and blockchain implementation for land title, announced today that Ohio Real Title, the largest title agent in the state, has selected its technology solution, SafeWire(TM), to securely facilitate real estate wire transactions for the firm's eight offices throughout Ohio.

SafeChain

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan 08, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- SafeChain, the industry leader in wire fraud prevention software and blockchain implementation for land title, announced today that Ohio Real Title, the largest title agent in the state, has selected its technology solution, SafeWire(TM), to securely facilitate real estate wire transactions for the firm's eight offices throughout Ohio.

"Wire fraud is one of the biggest threats to the homebuying process today. We believe it's our job to protect consumers in what is one of the largest financial transactions they'll ever undertake," said Ryan Marrie, president of Ohio Real Title. "Partnering with SafeChain provides Ohio Real Title's real estate agent partners the confidence in knowing we care about their clients' funds from the minute they begin the homebuying process."

SafeWire protects real estate wire transactions by verifying the identity of both the buyer and seller and authenticating ownership of the accounts involved in the transaction. Backed by blockchain technology, SafeWire also provides a secure portal to transmit and store wiring instructions, ensuring that this information cannot be tampered with or intercepted by unauthorized parties. As an added layer of security, SafeChain is also integrating the national ALTA Registry into SafeWire so that lenders can verify the identity of title insurance agents and settlement companies involved in the transaction.

"According to the FBI, wire fraud attempts have increased more than 11,000 percent over the last two years. By using SafeWire, Ohio Real Title has demonstrated its commitment to combating this growing risk and safeguarding consumers' funds," said Tony Franco, CEO and co-founder of SafeChain. "Ohio Real Title is one of the more progressive title agents in the country, and as a fellow Ohio-based company, SafeChain is especially eager to help our state's largest title agent neutralize this threat for homebuyers in our own backyard."

About Ohio Real Title:

Ohio Real Title was founded in 2005 and is an independent title agent servicing all of Ohio. With more than 100 employees and eight offices, Ohio Real Title processes more purchase transactions than any other independent title agent in Ohio. For more information visit: http://www.ohiorealtitle.com.

About SafeChain:

SafeChain makes real estate transactions safer and modernizes operations for both the public and private sectors of the land title industry. Built by real estate title experts in collaboration with banking technologists, SafeChain tackles the inefficiencies of the home buying and selling process from the inside-out to help title companies, mortgage bankers, realtors and local governments decrease costs and deliver a better experience for customers.

Leveraging the most advanced technologies, including blockchain, SafeChain increases the speed and security of real estate closings to deliver faster transactions and better consumer confidence. For more information visit: https://www.safechain.io/.

News Source: SafeChain

Related link: https://www.safechain.io/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/ohios-largest-title-agent-selects-safewire-by-safechain/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:31aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most fall as investors remain unsure about U.S.-China trade deal
RE
07:31aStocks stay strong as Europe shrugs off Samsung warning
RE
07:30aGerman growth worries mount as industrial output plunges
RE
07:27aU.S.-China trade talks extend into evening of second day - source
RE
07:27aStocks stay strong as Europe shrugs off Samsung warning
RE
07:26aWorld stocks stay strong as Europe shrugs off Samsung warning
RE
07:22aEuro slips on slowdown fears; dollar advances
RE
07:22aECB rate hike now unlikely before mid-2020, money markets bet
RE
07:18aMonsanto patent victory seen spurring biotech investment in India
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS' : Profit Outlook Tumbles -- Update
2CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Venezuela's PDVSA in oil deal with firm part-owned by Florida Republican
3WESTERN DIGITAL : WESTERN DIGITAL : New Personal Storage Solutions from Western Digital Put Consumers in Contr..
4JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : EU moves closer to tightening rules on London-based invest..
5GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely sees car sales growth vanish

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.