Ohio's Utica Shale 4th Quarter Production Totals Released

02/28/2020 | 05:35pm EST

COLUMBUS, Ohio - During the fourth quarter of 2019, Ohio's horizontal shale wells produced 6,803,057 barrels of oil and 684,771,042 Mcf (685 billion cubic feet) of natural gas, according to the figures released today by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

Compared to a year ago, oil production increased by 17.08% and natural gas production showed a 3.2% increase over the fourth quarter of 2018.

2018 Quarter 4 (Shale) 2019 Quarter 4 (Shale) Percentage Change
Barrels of Oil 5,810,484 bbl 6,803,057 bbl 17.08%
Mcf of Natural Gas 663,534,323 Mcf 684,771,042 Mcf 3.2%

The ODNR quarterly report lists 2,523 horizontal shale wells, 2,452 of which reported oil and natural gas production during the quarter. Of the wells reporting oil and natural gas results:

• The average amount of oil produced per well was 2,774 barrels.

• The average amount of natural gas produced per well was 279,270 Mcf.

• The average number of third quarter days in production per well was 90.

All horizontal production reports can be accessed at oilandgas.ohiodnr.gov/production.

Ohio law does not require the separate reporting of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) or condensate. Oil and gas reporting totals listed on the report include NGLs and condensate.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

Disclaimer

Ohio Department of Natural Resources published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 22:33:48 UTC
