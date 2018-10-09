Ohnuma Boosts International Tax Services at Bober Markey Fedorovich

Bober Markey Fedorovich (BMF), a top 20 regional CPA and advisory firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Goshi Ohnuma, CPA, to its International Tax Services group.

Goshi Ohnuma, CPA, brings more than 25 years of experience working within complex global manufacturing environments and public accounting, and has spent much of his career developing and implementing tax-reducing strategies for these multinational corporations. He possesses experience working with international and domestic income tax matters, including strategic planning, compliance, and transfer pricing. Ohnuma has a seasoned background with projects that included structuring foreign acquisitions, divestitures and joint ventures, after-tax cash flow planning, and global tax minimization. His expertise also includes experience in using transfer pricing as a tax planning tool.

“Today’s businesses need to adapt to the changing circumstances of competing in a global economy. Goshi’s knowledge and expertise in understanding the complex international tax laws enhance the level of service we offer to our ever-evolving clients,” noted Robert Burak, Partner-in-Charge of Taxation Services.

ABOUT BOBER MARKEY FEDOROVICH

Founded in 1959, Bober Markey Fedorovich is a Top 20 independent CPA and business advisory firm in Northeast Ohio serving greater Akron, Cleveland and surrounding regions. Our clients span a variety of industries, many with multi-state and global operations. We specialize in accounting, audit, tax, litigation support, valuation and transaction advisory services, with focus on privately held businesses, private equity groups and SEC companies. BMF is a member of Allinial Global, Financial Consulting Group, and is registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. For more information, visit www.bmfcpa.com.

