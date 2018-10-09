Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ohnuma Boosts International Tax Services at Bober Markey Fedorovich

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 04:31pm CEST

Bober Markey Fedorovich (BMF), a top 20 regional CPA and advisory firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Goshi Ohnuma, CPA, to its International Tax Services group.

Goshi Ohnuma, CPA, brings more than 25 years of experience working within complex global manufacturing environments and public accounting, and has spent much of his career developing and implementing tax-reducing strategies for these multinational corporations. He possesses experience working with international and domestic income tax matters, including strategic planning, compliance, and transfer pricing. Ohnuma has a seasoned background with projects that included structuring foreign acquisitions, divestitures and joint ventures, after-tax cash flow planning, and global tax minimization. His expertise also includes experience in using transfer pricing as a tax planning tool.

“Today’s businesses need to adapt to the changing circumstances of competing in a global economy. Goshi’s knowledge and expertise in understanding the complex international tax laws enhance the level of service we offer to our ever-evolving clients,” noted Robert Burak, Partner-in-Charge of Taxation Services.

ABOUT BOBER MARKEY FEDOROVICH

Founded in 1959, Bober Markey Fedorovich is a Top 20 independent CPA and business advisory firm in Northeast Ohio serving greater Akron, Cleveland and surrounding regions. Our clients span a variety of industries, many with multi-state and global operations. We specialize in accounting, audit, tax, litigation support, valuation and transaction advisory services, with focus on privately held businesses, private equity groups and SEC companies. BMF is a member of Allinial Global, Financial Consulting Group, and is registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. For more information, visit www.bmfcpa.com.

For high resolution image click here: OHNUMA


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:11pDAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
05:11pJERASH US : Mayor, World Bank Delegation Discuss Cooperation
AQ
05:10pCARNARVON PETROLEUM : Provides Update on Proposed Buffalo Oil Field Redevelopment
AQ
05:10pTOTAL : Aramco & Total Launch Engineering Studies to Build Giant Petrochemical Complex
AQ
05:10pINPEX : & Partners to Conduct Short-term Flow Tests on Exploratory Well
AQ
05:10pBADGER METER : Introduces Second Stage of Its SEVA
AQ
05:10pEQUINOR : Johan Sverdrup powered from shore
AQ
05:10pREX INTERNATIONAL : Focused on Delivering on its Strategy
AQ
05:10pPRECISION DRILLING : Announces Combination With Trinidad Drilling
AQ
05:10pPETROFAC : Secures $50m Contract Extension in Iraq
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ELK PETROLEUM LIMITED : ELK PETROLEUM : AGM Web-Broadcast
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : German firms would face billions in extra tariffs in hard Brexit - study
3CECONOMY : CECONOMY : Cuts Outlook Again on Lower Contributions from MediaMarktSaturn
4PANDORA : PANDORA : Jeweller Pandora launches new charm offensive, and necklaces too
5COMMERZBANK : Wirecard spells out vision for further growth to investors

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.