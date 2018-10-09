Ohnuma Boosts International Tax Services at Bober Markey Fedorovich

Bober Markey Fedorovich (BMF), a top 20 regional CPA and advisory firm,
is pleased to announce the addition of Goshi Ohnuma, CPA, to its
International Tax Services group.
Goshi
Ohnuma, CPA, brings more than 25 years of experience working
within complex global manufacturing environments and public accounting,
and has spent much of his career developing and implementing
tax-reducing strategies for these multinational corporations. He
possesses experience working with international and domestic income tax
matters, including strategic planning, compliance, and transfer pricing.
Ohnuma has a seasoned background with projects that included structuring
foreign acquisitions, divestitures and joint ventures, after-tax cash
flow planning, and global tax minimization. His expertise also includes
experience in using transfer pricing as a tax planning tool.
“Today’s businesses need to adapt to the changing circumstances of
competing in a global economy. Goshi’s knowledge and expertise in
understanding the complex international tax laws enhance the level of
service we offer to our ever-evolving clients,” noted Robert
Burak, Partner-in-Charge of Taxation Services.
ABOUT BOBER MARKEY FEDOROVICH
Founded in 1959, Bober Markey Fedorovich is a Top 20 independent CPA and
business advisory firm in Northeast Ohio serving greater Akron,
Cleveland and surrounding regions. Our clients span a variety of
industries, many with multi-state and global operations. We specialize
in accounting, audit, tax, litigation support, valuation and transaction
advisory services, with focus on privately held businesses, private
equity groups and SEC companies. BMF is a member of Allinial
Global, Financial
Consulting Group, and is registered with the Public
Company Accounting Oversight Board. For more information, visit www.bmfcpa.com.
