Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit : APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

09/26/2019 | 06:13am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1319)

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

This announcement is made by Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.51(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 25 September 2019 in relation to the resignation of KPMG as the auditor of the Company with effect from 25 September 2019.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce that, with the recommendation from the audit committee of the Company, SHINEWING (HK) CPA Limited ("SHINEWING") has been appointed as the new auditor of the Company with effect from 26 September 2019 to fill the casual vacancy following the resignation of KPMG and to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its welcome to SHINEWING on its appointment as the auditor of the Company.

By Order of the Board of

Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Limited

Chan Kai Ho Edward

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 26 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Chan Kai Ho Edward (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman), Mr. Chan Chart Man, Ms. Chan Mei Fong and Ms. Chan Ying Yu as executive Directors; Mr. Chan Kai Kow Macksion and Mr. Ng Siu Hong as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Lam On Tai, Dr. Leung Shiu Ki Albert and Dr. Yip Ngai as independent non- executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 10:12:02 UTC
