Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit : Annual Report 2019

0
06/27/2019 | 09:06pm EDT

Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Limited

靄 華 押 業 信 貸 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司） Stock Code 股份代號 : 01319

ANNUAL REPORT年報

2019

Contents

目錄

Company Information

2

公司資料

Financial Highlight

4

財務摘要

Five-Year Financial Summary

6

五年財務概要

Chairman Statement

10

主席報告

Management Discussion and Analysis

11

管理層討論及分析

Report of the Directors

20

董事會報告

Corporate Governance Report

34

企業管治報告

Directors and Senior Management

54

董事及高級管理層

Independent Auditor's Report

58

獨立核數師報告

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

67

綜合全面收入表

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

68

綜合財務狀況表

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

70

綜合權益變動表

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

71

綜合現金流量表

Notes to the Financial Statements

73

財務報表附註

Annual Report 2019 二零一九年年報

1

Company Information

公司資料

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Executive Directors

Mr. Chan Chart Man（陳策文）

Mr. Chan Kai Ho Edward（陳啟豪）(Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Ms. Chan Mei Fong（陳美芳）

Ms. Chan Ying Yu（陳英瑜）

Non-executive Director

Mr. Chan Kai Kow Macksion（陳啟球）

Independent Non-executive Directors

Dr. Leung Shiu Ki Albert（梁兆棋）

Dr. Yip Ngai（葉毅）

Mr. Lam On Tai（林安泰）

董事會

執行董事

陳策文先生

陳啟豪先生（主席兼行政總裁）

陳美芳女士 陳英瑜女士

非執行董事

陳啟球先生

獨立非執行董事

梁兆棋博士 葉毅博士 林安泰先生

BOARD COMMITTEES

董事委員會

Audit Committee

審核委員會

Dr. Yip Ngai（葉毅）(Chairman)

葉毅博士（主席）

Dr. Leung Shiu Ki Albert（梁兆棋）

梁兆棋博士

Mr. Lam On Tai（林安泰）

林安泰先生

Remuneration Committee

薪酬委員會

Mr. Lam On Tai（林安泰）(Chairman)

林安泰先生（主席）

Mr. Chan Kai Ho Edward（陳啟豪）

陳啟豪先生

Dr. Leung Shiu Ki Albert（梁兆棋）

梁兆棋博士

Nomination Committee

提名委員會

Dr. Leung Shiu Ki Albert（梁兆棋）(Chairman)

梁兆棋博士（主席）

Mr. Chan Kai Ho Edward（陳啟豪）

陳啟豪先生

Mr. Lam On Tai（林安泰）

林安泰先生

COMPANY SECRETARY

公司秘書

Mr. Cheng Yiu Hang（鄭耀衡）HKICPA

鄭耀衡先生 HKICPA

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES

授權代表

Mr. Chan Kai Ho Edward（陳啟豪）

陳啟豪先生

Ms. Chan Ying Yu（陳英瑜）

陳英瑜女士

REGISTERED OFFICE

註冊辦事處

Clifton House, 75 Fort Street,

Clifton House, 75 Fort Street,

P.O. Box 1350

P.O. Box 1350

Grand Cayman, KY1-1108

Grand Cayman, KY1-1108

Cayman Islands

Cayman Islands

2

Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Limited 靄華押業信貸控股有限公司

HEADQUARTERS AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF   BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

Rooms 2302-2303

Kwan Chart Tower

No. 6 Tonnochy Road, Wanchai

Hong Kong

STOCK CODE

01319

CAYMAN ISLANDS SHARE REGISTRAR AND   TRANSFER OFFICE

Estera Trust (Cayman) Ltd.

Clifton House, 75 Fort Street

P.O. Box 1350

Grand Cayman KY1-1108

Cayman Islands

Company Information

公司資料

香港總部及主要營業地點

香港

灣仔杜老誌道6號 羣策大廈

2302-2303

股份代號

01319

開曼群島股份過戶登記處

Estera Trust (Cayman) Ltd.

Clifton House, 75 Fort Street

P.O. Box 1350

Grand Cayman KY1-1108

Cayman Islands

HONG KONG SHARE REGISTRAR

香港股份過戶登記處

Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited

寶德隆證券登記有限公司

2103B, 21/F, 148 Electric Road

香港

North Point

北角

Hong Kong

電氣道148212103B

AUDITORS

核數師

KPMG

畢馬威會計師事務所

Certified Public Accountants

執業會計師

LEGAL ADVISERS

法律顧問

As to Hong Kong law:

香港法律方面：

Keith Lam Lau & Chan

劉林陳律師行

As to Cayman Islands law:

開曼群島法律方面：

Appleby

Appleby

PRINCIPAL BANKERS

主要往來銀行

CMB Wing Lung Bank Limited

招商永隆銀行有限公司

The Bank of East Asia, Limited

東亞銀行有限公司

Fubon Bank (Hong Kong) Limited

富邦銀行（香港）有限公司

O-Bank Co., Ltd, Hong Kong Branch

王道商業銀行股份有限公司香港分行

COMPANY WEBSITE

公司網站

www.pawnshop.com.hk

www.pawnshop.com.hk

Annual Report2019 二零一九年年報

3

Financial Highlight

財務摘要

3.4%

4.1%

Revenue increased by 3.4% to approximately HK$224.8

million

收益增加3.4%

224,800,000港元

Financial Performance

  • Revenue increased by 3.4% to approximately HK$224.8 million
  • Revenue from mortgage loan receivables increased by 4.1% to approximately HK$158.7 million
  • Profit attributable to the equity shareholders decreased by 0.1% to approximately HK$100.8 million
  • Net profit margin decreased by 1.5 percentage points to 44.9%
  • Basic earnings per share is HK$5.1 cents
  • Gross pawn loan receivables increased by 8.1% to approximately HK$141.5 million
  • Gross mortgage loan receivables decreased by 2.3% to approximately HK$1,223.3 million

Revenue from mortgage loan

receivables increased by 4.1% to approximately HK$158.7

million

應收按揭抵押貸款之收益增加

4.1%至約158,700,000港元

財務表現

  • 收益增加 3.4%至約224,800,000港元
  • 應 收 按 揭 抵 押 貸 款 之 收 益 增 加 4 . 1 % 至 約
    158,700,000港元
  • 權益股東應佔溢利減少0.1%至約100,800,000
    港元
  • 純利率減少1.5個百分點至44.9%
  • 每股基本盈利為5.1港仙
  • 應收典當貸款總額增加 8.1%至約141,500,000
    港元
  • 應 收 按 揭 抵 押 貸 款 總 額 減 少 2 . 3 % 至 約
    1,223,300,000港元

4

Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Limited 靄華押業信貸控股有限公司

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 01:05:09 UTC
0
