Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

09/27/2018 | 10:47am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1319)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Monday, 29 October 2018 for the purpose of, inter alia, considering and approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 31 August 2018 and the recommendation of an interim dividend, if any.

By Order of the Board of

Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Limited

Cheng Yiu Hang

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 27 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Chan Kai Ho Edward (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman), Mr. Chan Chart Man, Ms. Chan Mei Fong and Ms. Chan Ying Yu as executive Directors; Mr. Chan Kai Kow Macksion as non-executive Director; and Mr. Lam On Tai, Dr. Leung Shiu Ki Albert and Dr. Yip Ngai as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 08:46:05 UTC
