Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit : RESIGNATION OF AUDITOR

RESIGNATION OF AUDITOR

This announcement is made by Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.51(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company hereby announces that KPMG has resigned as the auditor of the Company with effect from 25 September 2019 as the Company and KPMG could not reach an agreement on the audit fee for the financial year ending 29 February 2020.

The Company is incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands and to the knowledge of the Board there is no requirement under the laws of the Cayman Islands for the resigning auditor to confirm to the Company whether or not there is any circumstance connected with their resignation which they consider should be brought to the attention of the Company's members and creditors. Except for the audit fee for the financial year ending 29 February 2020, there is no disagreement between KPMG and the Company and that there are no matters in respect of the change of the auditor which should be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board confirms that KPMG has not commenced any audit work on the financial statements of the Group for the financial year ending 29 February 2020. The Board believes that the change of auditor will not have any impact on the annual audit of the Company for the financial year ending 29 February 2020.

The Board would like to take the opportunity to thank KPMG for their professional services provided to the Company in the past few years.