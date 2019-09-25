Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit : RESIGNATION OF AUDITOR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 09:08am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1319)

RESIGNATION OF AUDITOR

This announcement is made by Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.51(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

RESIGNATION OF AUDITOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company hereby announces that KPMG has resigned as the auditor of the Company with effect from 25 September 2019 as the Company and KPMG could not reach an agreement on the audit fee for the financial year ending 29 February 2020.

The Company is incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands and to the knowledge of the Board there is no requirement under the laws of the Cayman Islands for the resigning auditor to confirm to the Company whether or not there is any circumstance connected with their resignation which they consider should be brought to the attention of the Company's members and creditors. Except for the audit fee for the financial year ending 29 February 2020, there is no disagreement between KPMG and the Company and that there are no matters in respect of the change of the auditor which should be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board confirms that KPMG has not commenced any audit work on the financial statements of the Group for the financial year ending 29 February 2020. The Board believes that the change of auditor will not have any impact on the annual audit of the Company for the financial year ending 29 February 2020.

The Board would like to take the opportunity to thank KPMG for their professional services provided to the Company in the past few years.

- 1 -

The Company is in the course of identifying a new auditor of the Company to fill the casual vacancy following the resignation of KPMG. The new auditor, upon its appointment, will hold office until the conclusion of the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company. The Company will make further announcement when the appointment is made.

By Order of the Board of

Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Limited

Chan Kai Ho Edward

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 25 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Chan Kai Ho Edward (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman), Mr. Chan Chart Man, Ms. Chan Mei Fong and Ms. Chan Ying Yu as executive Directors; Mr. Chan Kai Kow Macksion and Mr. Ng Siu Hong as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Lam On Tai, Dr. Leung Shiu Ki Albert and Dr. Yip Ngai as independent non- executive Directors.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 13:07:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:27aPG&E : Turns Off the Power for Safety to Approximately 48,200 Customers in Seven Counties in Sierra Foothills and North Bay
BU
09:26aEXPLAINER : Battle over Osram takes further twist
RE
09:26aHEALTHSTREAM : Scott A. Roberts Named Chief Financial Officer at HealthStream
BU
09:25aROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : Offers 1,400 Sustainable Tours for Cruisers Ahead of 2020 Goal
PR
09:25aTXT MDP FTCH VRAY : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
GL
09:24aTransforming a City… and the Lives of Millions
BU
09:23aSPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY : How Música Urbana is Redrawing Spain's Musical Map
PU
09:23aNCC : Results of the 2019 Annual General Meeting
PU
09:23aE COMMODITIES : Adjustment to conversion price and the subscription price of the bonds the warrants issued on 14 september 2017
PU
09:23aALLIANCE TRUST : Net Asset Value
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Regulators knew before crashes that 737 MAX trim control was confusing in some conditions - document
2Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad deal'
3MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad..
4ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : raises £120 million in debt, shares fall ..
5TESLA INC. : EXPLAINER: Why Asia's biggest economies are backing hydrogen fuel cell cars

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group