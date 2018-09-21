Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1319)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

This is a voluntary announcement made by the Company.

The Board is pleased to announce that on 21 September 2018, the Loan Agreement was entered into between Oi Wah CL as lender and Two Customers as borrower. Pursuant to the Loan Agreement, Oi Wah CL has agreed to grant the Loan to Two Customers for a term of 12 months.

As the applicable percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the Loan granted to Two Customers under the Loan Agreement are below 5%, the grant of the Loan is not subject to the disclosure requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

Furthermore, as Customer A is the ultimate beneficial owner of the customers of the Existing Loans, the grant of the Loan requires aggregation with the Existing Loans (which in aggregate constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and were disclosed under the announcements issued by the Company on 9 August 2018 and 18 September 2018) under Rule 14.22 of the Listing Rules. Given the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Loan and the Existing Loans in aggregate under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules exceed 5% but are less than 25%, the grant of the Loan and the Existing Loans in aggregate still constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. Accordingly, the disclosure in this announcementis made on a voluntary basis since the Existing Loans were disclosed earlier and the aggregation of the Loan and the Existing Loans does not alter the classification of transaction of the Existing Loans.

Summarised below are the principal terms of the Loan Agreement.

ThE LOAN AGREEMENT

Date of the Loan

: 21 September 2018 AgreementLender

: Oi Wah CL Borrower

: Two Customers Principal

: HK$6,000,000.00 Interest rate

: P + 6.75% per annum where P represented the prime rate of 5.25% per annum offered by Wing Lung Bank Limited as of the date of the Loan Agreement Term

: 12 months commencing from the Drawdown Date Security

: A first legal charge/mortgage in respect of a residential property and a commercial property located in Sheung Shui with valuation conducted by an independent property valuer on 12 September 2018 with an aggregate amount of approximately HK$10,500,000.00 Repayment

: Two Customers shall repay the interest on a monthly basis with the principal amount at loan maturity Early redemption

: Administration fees of a sum of HK$180,000.00 will be charged if the Loan is fully repaid by Two Customers within three months from the Drawdown Date

OThER TERMS OF ThE LOAN AGREEMENT

The mortgaged properties are insured against fire risks with an insurance company approved by Oi Wah CL.

INFORMATION ON ThE CREDIT RISK RELATING TO ThE LOAN

The making of the Loan is collaterised. The collaterals provided by Two Customers for the Loan is sufficient as the loan-to-value ratio of the mortgaged properties as first mortgage to the Group is approximately 57% based on the aggregate value of the mortgaged properties for the Loan as determined by the independent valuer.

The advance in respect of the Loan was also made on the basis of the Company's credit assessments made on the financial strength and repayment ability of Two Customers, the collaterals provided by Two Customers, which are at the prime sites in Hong Kong, and the relatively short term nature of the advance. After taking into account the factors as disclosed above in assessing the risks of the relevant advance, the Company considers that the risks involved in the advance to Two Customers are relatively low.

FUNDING OF ThE LOAN

The Group will finance the Loan with the Company's general working capital.

INFORMATION ON CUSTOMER A

Customer A is a merchant and our repeated customer with no default record. To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors having made all reasonable enquiry, Customer A is an Independent Third Party and not connected with the Group.

INFORMATION ON CUSTOMER B

Customer B is a merchant and our repeated customer with no default record. To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors having made all reasonable enquiry, Customer B is an Independent Third Party and not connected with the Group.

INFORMATION ON ThE GROUP AND ThE LENDER

The Group is a financing service provider in Hong Kong mainly providing secured financing, including pawn loans and mortgage loans under the provisions of the Pawnbrokers Ordinance and the Money Lenders Ordinance. Oi Wah CL, as the lender of the Loan, is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

REASONS FOR ENTERING INTO ThE LOAN AGREEMENT

Taking into account the principal business activities of the Group, the grant of the Loan to Two Customers is in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group.

The terms of the Loan Agreement were negotiated on an arm's length basis between Oi Wah CL and Two Customers. The Directors consider that the granting of the Loan is a financial assistance provided by the Company within the meaning of the Listing Rules. The Directors are of the view that the terms of the Loan Agreement were entered into on normal commercial terms based on the Company's credit policy. Taking into account the satisfactory financial background of Two Customers and that a stable revenue and cashflow stream from the interest income is expected, the Directors consider that the terms of the Loan Agreement are fair and reasonable and the entering into of the Loan Agreement is in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions have the following meanings:

"Board" the board of Directors "Company" Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange "Customer A" the borrower, being an individual and an Independent Third Party "Customer B" the borrower, being an individual and an Independent Third Party "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company "Drawdown Date" the date on which the Loan is drawndown "Existing Loans" the loans granted by Oi Wah PL to the customers whose ultimate beneficial owner is Customer A as set out in the Company's announcements dated 9 August 2018 and 18 September 2018 respectively "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries "HK$" Hong Kong Dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China

"Independent Third Party(ies)" third party(ies) who is/are independent of the Company and its connected person(s) (as defined in the Listing Rules) "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange "Loan" a mortgage loan in the amount of HK$6,000,000.00 provided by Oi Wah CL to Two Customers "Loan Agreement" the loan agreement dated 21 September 2018 entered into between Oi Wah CL and Two Customers in respect of the Loan "Money Lenders Ordinance" the Money Lenders Ordinance (Chapter 163 of the laws of Hong Kong) as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time "Oi Wah CL" Oi Wah Credit Limited, a limited liability company incorporated in Hong Kong and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company "Oi Wah PL" Oi Wah Property Credit Limited, a limited liability company incorporated in Hong Kong and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company "Pawnbrokers Ordinance" the Pawnbrokers Ordinance (Chapter 166 of the laws of Hong Kong) as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "Two Customers" Customer A and Customer B By Order of the Board of Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit holdings Limited Chan Kai ho Edward Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Hong Kong, 21 September 2018

