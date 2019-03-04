Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

This is a voluntary announcement made by the Company.

The Board is pleased to announce that on 4 March 2019, the Loan Agreement was entered into between Oi Wah Pawnshop as lender and Customer C as borrower. Pursuant to the Loan Agreement, Oi Wah Pawnshop has agreed to grant the Loan to Customer C for a term of 3 months.

As the applicable percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the Loan granted to Customer C under the Loan Agreement are below 5%, the grant of the Loan is not subject to the disclosure requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

Furthermore, as Customer C is the same as or an associate of the customers of the Existing Loans, the grant of the Loan requires aggregation with the Existing Loans (which were disclosed under the announcements issued by the Company on 5 July 2018, 8 August 2018, 10 September 2018 and 1

March 2019) under Rule 14.22 of the Listing Rules.

Given the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Loan and the Existing Loans in aggregate under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules exceed 5% but are less than 25%, the grant of the Loan and the Existing Loans in aggregate still constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. Accordingly, the disclosure in this announcement is made on a voluntary basis since the Existing Loans were disclosed earlier and the aggregation of the Loan and the Existing Loans does not alter the classification of transaction of the Existing Loans.

Summarised below are the principal terms of the Loan Agreement.

LOAN AGREEMENT

Date of the Loan : 4 March 2019 Agreement Lender : Oi Wah Pawnshop Borrower : Customer C Principal : HK$4,200,000.00 Interest rate : 30% per annum Term : 3 months commencing from the Drawdown Date Security : A pledge of 5 watches and 1 piece of jewellery with valuation conducted by a professional valuer on 4 March 2019 with an aggregate amount of approximately HK$5,520,000.00 Repayment : Customer C shall repay the interest on a monthly basis with the principal amount at loan maturity

INFORMATION ON THE CREDIT RISK RELATING TO THE LOANS

The making of the Loan is collaterised. The collateral provided by Customer C for the Loan is sufficient as the loan-to-value ratio of the 5 pledged watches and 1 piece of pledged jewellery for the Loan is approximately 76%, based on the value of the 5 pledged watches and 1 piece of pledged jewellery for the Loan as determined by a professional valuer.

The advance in respect of the Loan was also made on the basis of the Company's credit assessments made on the financial strength and repayment ability of Customer C, the collateral provided by Customer C are watches and jewellery of famous brand names and the relatively short term nature of the advance. After taking into account the factors as disclosed above in assessing the risks of the relevant advance, the Company considers that the risks involved in the advance to Customer C are relatively low.

FUNDING OF THE LOAN

The Group will finance the Loan with the Company's general working capital.

INFORMATION ON CUSTOMER C

Customer C is a merchant and our repeated customer with no default record. To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors having made all reasonable enquiry, Customer C is an Independent Third Party and not connected with the Group.

INFORMATION ON THE GROUP AND THE LENDER

The Group is a financing service provider in Hong Kong mainly providing secured financing, including pawn loans and mortgage loans under the provisions of the Pawnbrokers Ordinance and the Money Lenders Ordinance. Oi Wah Pawnshop, as the lender of the Loan, is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

REASONS FOR ENTERING INTO THE LOAN AGREEMENT

Taking into account the principal business activities of the Group, the grant of the Loan to Customer C is in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group.

The terms of the Loan Agreement was negotiated on an arm's length basis between Oi Wah Pawnshop and Customer C. The Directors consider that the granting of the Loan is a financial assistance provided by the Company within the meaning of the Listing Rules. The Directors are of the view that the terms of the Loan Agreement were entered into on normal commercial terms based on the Company's credit policy. Taking into account the satisfactory financial background of Customer C and that a stable revenue and cashflow stream from the interest income is expected, the Directors consider that the terms of the Loan Agreement are fair and reasonable and the entering into of the Loan Agreement is in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions have the following meanings:

"Board" the board of Directors "Company" Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange "Customer B" Customer B as defined in the announcement issued by the Company on 10 September 2018

"Customer C" the borrower being an individual and an Independent Third Party "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company "Drawdown Date" the date on which the Loan is drawndown "Existing Loans" the four loans granted to Customer B and Customer C by Oi Wah PL as disclosed in the Company's announcements dated 5 July 2018, 8 August 2018, 10 September 2018 and 1 March 2019, the loan granted to Customer C by Oi Wah CL as disclosed in the Company's announcement dated 10 September 2018 and the two loans granted to Customer C by Oi Wah Pawnshop as disclosed in the Company's announcement dated 1 March 2019 "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries "HK$" Hong Kong Dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China "Independent Third Party(ies)" third party(ies) who is/are independent of the Company and its connected person(s) (as defined in the Listing Rules) "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange "Loan" a loan in the amount of HK$4,200,000.00 provided by Oi Wah Pawnshop to Customer C "Loan Agreement" the loan agreement dated 4 March 2019 entered into between Oi Wah Pawnshop and Customer C in respect of the Loan "Money Lenders Ordinance" the Money Lenders Ordinance (Chapter 163 of the laws of Hong Kong) as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time "Oi Wah CL" Oi Wah Credit Limited, a limited liability company incorporated in Hong Kong and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company "Oi Wah Pawnshop" Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Limited, a limited liability company incorporated in Hong Kong and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

"Oi Wah PL"

Oi Wah Property Credit Limited, a limited liability company incorporated in Hong Kong and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

"Pawnbrokers Ordinance"

the Pawnbrokers Ordinance (Chapter 166 of the laws of Hong Kong) as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

