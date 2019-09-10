Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1319)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

This is a voluntary announcement made by the Company.

The Board is pleased to announce that (1) on 16 July 2019, Loan Agreement A was entered into between Oi Wah Pawnshop as lender and Customer C as borrower; (2) on 2 August 2019, Loan Agreement B was entered into between Oi Wah PL as lender and Customer C as borrower; and (3) on 10 September 2019, Loan Agreement C was entered into between Oi Wah CL as lender and Customer C as borrower.

Pursuant to Loan Agreement A, Oi Wah Pawnshop has agreed to grant Loan A to Customer C for a term of 3 months. Pursuant to Loan Agreement B, Oi Wah PL has agreed to grant Loan B to Customer C for a term of 12 months. Pursuant to Loan Agreement C, Oi Wah CL has agreed to grant Loan C to Customer C for a term of 12 months.

