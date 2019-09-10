|
Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE
09/10/2019 | 10:32am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1319)
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE
This is a voluntary announcement made by the Company.
The Board is pleased to announce that (1) on 16 July 2019, Loan Agreement A was entered into between Oi Wah Pawnshop as lender and Customer C as borrower; (2) on 2 August 2019, Loan Agreement B was entered into between Oi Wah PL as lender and Customer C as borrower; and (3) on 10 September 2019, Loan Agreement C was entered into between Oi Wah CL as lender and Customer C as borrower.
Pursuant to Loan Agreement A, Oi Wah Pawnshop has agreed to grant Loan A to Customer C for a term of 3 months. Pursuant to Loan Agreement B, Oi Wah PL has agreed to grant Loan B to Customer C for a term of 12 months. Pursuant to Loan Agreement C, Oi Wah CL has agreed to grant Loan C to Customer C for a term of 12 months.
This is a voluntary announcement made by the Company.
The Board is pleased to announce that (1) on 16 July 2019, Loan Agreement A was entered into between Oi Wah Pawnshop as lender and Customer C as borrower; (2) on 2 August 2019, Loan Agreement B was entered into between Oi Wah PL as lender and Customer C as borrower; and
-
on 10 September 2019, Loan Agreement C was entered into between Oi Wah CL as lender and Customer C as borrower.
Pursuant to Loan Agreement A, Oi Wah Pawnshop has agreed to grant Loan A to Customer C for a term of 3 months. Pursuant to Loan Agreement B, Oi Wah PL has agreed to grant Loan B to Customer C for a term of 12 months. Pursuant to Loan Agreement C, Oi Wah CL has agreed to grant Loan C to Customer C for a term of 12 months.
As the applicable percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of Loan A granted to Customer C under Loan Agreement A are below 5%, the grant of Loan A is not subject to the disclosure requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
As the applicable percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of Loan B granted to Customer C under Loan Agreement B are below 5%, the grant of Loan B is not subject to the disclosure requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
As the applicable percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of Loan C granted to Customer C under Loan Agreement C are below 5%, the grant of Loan C is not subject to the disclosure requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
Furthermore, as Customer C is also the customer of the Existing Loans, the grant of the Loans requires aggregation with the Existing Loans (which were disclosed under the announcements issued by the Company on 1 March 2019, 21 March 2019, 20 May 2019 and 5 July 2019) under Rule
14.22 of the Listing Rules. On 16 July 2019, Customer C has fully repaid the principal amount with accrued interest under the loan agreement dated 4 June 2019 made between Oi Wah Pawnshop and Customer C as disclosed in the announcement issued by the Company on 5 July 2019.
Given the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Loans and the Existing Loans in aggregate under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules exceed 5% but are less than 25%, the grant of the Loans and the Existing Loans in aggregate still constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. Accordingly, the disclosure in this announcement is made on a voluntary basis since the Existing Loans were disclosed earlier and the aggregation of the Loans and the Existing Loans does not alter the classification of transaction of the Existing Loans.
Summarised below are the principal terms of Loan Agreement A, Loan Agreement B and Loan Agreement C.
|
LOAN AGREEMENT A
|
|
|
Date of the agreement
|
:
|
16 July 2019
|
Lender
|
:
|
Oi Wah Pawnshop
|
Borrower
|
:
|
Customer C
|
Principal
|
:
|
HK$2,000,000.00
|
Interest rate
|
:
|
30% per annum
|
Term
|
: 3 months commencing from the drawdown date
|
Security
|
: A pledge of a diamond with valuation conducted by a professional
|
|
|
valuer on 16 July 2019 with an amount of approximately
|
|
|
HK$4,000,000.00
|
Repayment
|
: Customer C shall repay the interest on a monthly basis with the
|
|
|
principal amount to be repaid at loan maturity
|
LOAN AGREEMENT B
|
|
|
Date of the agreement
|
:
|
2 August 2019
|
Lender
|
:
|
Oi Wah PL
|
Borrower
|
:
|
Customer C
|
Principal
|
:
|
HK$10,800,000.00
|
Interest rate
|
: P + 4.25% per annum where P represented the prime rate of 5.375%
|
|
|
per annum offered by CMB Wing Lung Bank Limited as of the
|
|
|
date of Loan Agreement B
|
Term
|
: 12 months commencing from the drawdown date
|
Security
|
: A first legal charge/mortgage in respect of two residential
|
|
|
properties located in Tuen Mun with valuation conducted by an
|
|
|
independent property valuer on 1 August 2019 with an amount of
|
|
|
approximately HK$16,200,000.00
|
Repayment
|
: Customer C shall repay the interest on a monthly basis with the
|
|
|
principal amount to be repaid at loan maturity
|
Early redemption
|
:
|
Administration fees in the sum of HK$519,000.00 will be charged
|
|
|
if Loan B is fully repaid by Customer C within 6 months from the
|
|
|
drawdown date
Pursuant to Loan Agreement B, the mortgaged property is insured against fire risks with an insurance company approved by Oi Wah PL.
|
LOAN AGREEMENT C
|
|
|
Date of the agreement
|
:
|
10 September 2019
|
Lender
|
:
|
Oi Wah CL
|
Borrower
|
:
|
Customer C
|
Principal
|
:
|
HK$13,500,000.00
|
Interest rate
|
:
|
P + 4.125% per annum where P represented the prime rate of 5.375%
|
|
|
per annum offered by CMB Wing Lung Bank Limited as of the
|
|
|
date of Loan Agreement C
|
Term
|
:
|
12 months commencing from the drawdown date
|
Security
|
:
|
A first legal charge/mortgage in respect of a residential property
|
|
|
located in the Mid-Levels with valuation conducted by an
|
|
|
independent property valuer on 26 August 2019 with an amount of
|
|
|
approximately HK$55,000,000.00
|
Repayment
|
:
|
Customer C shall repay the interest on a monthly basis with the
|
|
|
principal amount to be repaid at loan maturity
|
Early redemption
|
:
|
Administration fees in the sum of approximately HK$615,774.00
|
|
|
will be charged if Loan C is fully repaid by Customer C within 6
|
|
|
months from the drawdown date
Pursuant to Loan Agreement C, the mortgaged property is insured against fire risks with an insurance company approved by Oi Wah CL.
INFORMATION ON THE CREDIT RISK RELATING TO THE LOANS
The making of the Loans are collaterised. The collateral provided by Customer C for Loan A is sufficient as the loan-to-value ratio of the diamond for Loan A is approximately 50%, based on the value of the diamond for Loan A as determined by a professional valuer. The collateral provided by Customer C for Loan B is sufficient as the loan-to-value ratio of the mortgaged properties for Loan B is approximately 67%, based on the value of the mortgaged properties for Loan B as determined by an independent valuer. The collateral provided by Customer C for Loan C is sufficient as the loan-to-value ratio of the mortgaged property for Loan C is approximately 56% (loan-to-value ratio as first mortgage to another independent mortgagee: approximately 31%, loan-to-value ratio as first mortgage to the Group: approximately 25%), based on the value of the mortgaged property for Loan C as determined by an independent valuer.
The advance in respect of Loans were also made on the basis of the Company's credit assessments made on the financial strength and repayment ability of Customer C, the collateral provided by Customer C are jewellery of famous brand names and the mortgaged properties are at the prime sites in Hong Kong, and the relatively short term nature of the advance. After taking into account the factors as disclosed above in assessing the risks of the relevant advance, the Company considers that the risks involved in the advance to Customer C are relatively low.
FUNDING OF THE LOANS
The Group will finance the Loans with the Company's general working capital.
INFORMATION ON CUSTOMER C
Customer C is a merchant and our repeated customer with no default record. To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors having made all reasonable enquiry, Customer C is an Independent Third Party and not connected with the Group.
INFORMATION ON THE GROUP AND THE LENDERS
The Group is a financing service provider in Hong Kong mainly providing secured financing, including pawn loans and mortgage loans under the provisions of the Pawnbrokers Ordinance and the Money Lenders Ordinance. Oi Wah Pawnshop, as the lender of Loan A, is an indirect wholly- owned subsidiary of the Company. Oi Wah PL, as the lender of Loan B, is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Oi Wah CL, as the lender of Loan C, is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
REASONS FOR ENTERING INTO THE LOAN AGREEMENTS
Taking into account the principal business activities of the Group, the grant of the Loans to Customer C is in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group.
The terms of the Loan Agreements were negotiated on an arm's length basis between Customer C and Oi Wah Pawnshop, Oi Wah PL and Oi Wah CL respectively. The Directors consider that the granting of the Loans is financial assistance provided by the Company within the meaning of the Listing Rules. The Directors are of the view that the terms of the Loan Agreements were entered into on normal commercial terms based on the Company's credit policy. Taking into account the satisfactory financial background of Customer C and that a stable revenue and cashflow stream from the interest income is expected, the Directors consider that the terms of the Loan Agreements are fair and reasonable and the entering into of the Loan Agreements is in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions have the following meanings:
|
"Board"
|
the board of Directors
|
"Company"
|
Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Limited, a company
|
|
incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the
|
|
shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange
|
"Customer C"
|
the borrower being an individual and an Independent Third Party
|
"Director(s)"
|
the director(s) of the Company
|
"Existing Loans"
|
the four loans granted to Customer C by Oi Wah PL as disclosed
|
|
in the Company's announcements dated 1 March 2019, 21 March
|
|
2019, 20 May 2019 and 5 July 2019 respectively
|
"Group"
|
the Company and its subsidiaries
|
"HK$"
|
Hong Kong Dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong
|
"Hong Kong"
|
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's
|
|
Republic of China
"Independent Third Party(ies)" third party(ies) who is/are independent of the Company and its connected person(s) (as defined in the Listing Rules)
|
"Listing Rules"
|
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock
|
|
Exchange
|
"Loan A"
|
a loan in the amount of HK$2,000,000.00 provided by Oi Wah
|
|
Pawnshop to Customer C
|
"Loan B"
|
a loan in the amount of HK$10,800,000.00 provided by Oi Wah
|
|
PL to Customer C
|
"Loan C"
|
a loan in the amount of HK$13,500,000.00 provided by Oi Wah
|
|
CL to Customer C
|
"Loan Agreement A"
|
the loan agreement dated 16 July 2019 entered into between Oi
|
|
Wah Pawnshop and Customer C in respect of Loan A
|
"Loan Agreement B"
|
the loan agreement dated 2 August 2019 entered into between Oi
|
|
Wah PL and Customer C in respect of Loan B
|
"Loan Agreement C"
|
the loan agreement dated 10 September 2019 entered into between
|
|
Oi Wah CL and Customer C in respect of Loan C
|
"Loan Agreements"
|
Loan Agreement A, Loan Agreement B and Loan Agreement C
|
"Loans"
|
Loan A, Loan B and Loan C
|
"Money Lenders Ordinance"
|
the Money Lenders Ordinance (Chapter 163 of the laws of Hong
|
|
Kong) as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time
|
|
to time
|
"Oi Wah CL"
|
Oi Wah Credit Limited, a limited liability company incorporated
|
|
in Hong Kong and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the
|
|
Company
|
"Oi Wah Pawnshop"
|
Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Limited, a limited liability company
|
|
incorporated in Hong Kong and an indirect wholly-owned
|
|
subsidiary of the Company
|
"Oi Wah PL"
|
Oi Wah Property Credit Limited, a limited liability company
|
|
incorporated in Hong Kong and an indirect wholly-owned
|
|
subsidiary of the Company
|
"Pawnbrokers Ordinance"
|
the Pawnbrokers Ordinance (Chapter 166
|
of the laws of Hong
|
|
Kong) as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time
|
|
to time
|
|
"Stock Exchange"
|
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
|
By Order of the Board of
Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Limited
Chan Kai Ho Edward
Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
Hong Kong, 10 September 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Chan Kai Ho Edward (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman), Mr. Chan Chart Man, Ms. Chan Mei Fong and Ms. Chan Ying Yu as executive Directors; Mr. Chan Kai Kow Macksion and Mr. Ng Siu Hong as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Lam On Tai, Dr. Leung Shiu Ki Albert and Dr. Yip Ngai as independent non- executive Directors.
Disclaimer
Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 14:31:02 UTC
|
|