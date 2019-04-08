Oi and MediaKind Expand Partnership to Enable Immersive Entertainment Experiences for Oi Consumers Across Brazil

Today at NAB Show 2019, MediaKind, a global media technology leader,
announces that Oi Brazil has chosen MediaKind’s end-to-end consumer
experience solution for providing contemporary multiscreen entertainment
services to consumers across Brazil.
The implementation combines MediaKind’s Mediaroom TV Platform, Video
Storage and Processing Platform, Live Encoding to the Oi Play (OTT) and
associated Professional Services.
Clayton Cruz, Senior Vice President, Latin America, MediaKind, says: “We
are excited about the opportunity to bring our consumer experience
solution to Oi’s consumers across Brazil. Our partnership with Oi will
enable these consumers to experience contemporary entertainment across
multiple screens beginning soon in 2019.”
Luciano Rebouças Oliveira, Key Account Manager, Oi Brazil, says:
“MediaKind’s solutions are field proven and enable us to rapidly deploy
and enable new entertainment offerings. This project is another example
of Oi’s commitment to Brazilian customers to enable a superb,
differentiated experience for them.”
About MediaKind at NAB Show
At NAB Show 2019, MediaKind (SU720) will show how it is enabling content
owners, broadcasters and service providers to evolve, adapt and shift to
new and dynamic workflows with its portfolio of next generation
solutions and services. The company will present the MediaKind Universe,
a solution and service portfolio with industry renowned breadth and
depth. Just as the consumer is positioned firmly at the center of
today’s media universe, encircled by choice, the MediaKind Universe
responds in kind, enabling content owners & originators, broadcasters
and pay TV operators service providers to efficiently deliver unique,
immersive experiences. For further information please visit here.
About MediaKind
We are MediaKind, a global leader of media technology and services,
established as a joint venture between One Equity Partners and Ericsson.
Our mission is to be the first choice among service providers,
operators, content owners and broadcasters looking to deliver immersive
media experiences. Drawing on our longstanding industry heritage, we are
driving next-generation live and on-demand, mobile and multiscreen media
experiences for everyone, everywhere. Our end-to-end portfolio of media
solutions include Emmy award-winning video compression solutions for
contribution and direct-to-consumer video service distribution;
advertising and content personalization solutions; high efficiency cloud
DVR; and TV and video delivery platforms.
