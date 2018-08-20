Oil & Gas Accumulators: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Oil and Gas Accumulator - Procurement Market Intelligence Report"
The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract
cycle performance in the Global Oil and Gas Accumulator Market. It helps
sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance
savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement
sourcing best practices.
The report provides up-to-date information about market shifts and
potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services,
which can help in planning and in executing category management
activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on
providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.
One of the procurement best practices for buyers is to engage with
suppliers that conduct simulations at the development stage of the
customized product.
According to the report, one of the key growth contributors for the
global oil and gas accumulator market is the rise in deepwater drilling
activities for extracting oil and gas.
Further, the report states that one of the key category management
strategies for the buyers in the global oil and gas accumulator market
is to engage with multiple vendors such as manufacturers, distributors,
and wholesalers for procuring oil and gas accumulators to overcome any
supply chain disruptions.
Companies Featured
-
Schlumberger
-
Halliburton
-
Eaton
-
Baker Hughes
-
Parker Hannifin
-
Bosch Rexroth
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Insights
3. Category Pricing Insights
4. Cost-Saving Opportunities
5. Best Practices
6. Category Ecosystem
7. Category Management Strategy
8. Category Management Enablers
9. Suppliers Selection
10. Suppliers Under Coverage
11. US Market Insights
12. Category Definition
