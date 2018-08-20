Oil & Gas Accumulators: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Oil and Gas Accumulator - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Oil and Gas Accumulator Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.

The report provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.

One of the procurement best practices for buyers is to engage with suppliers that conduct simulations at the development stage of the customized product.

According to the report, one of the key growth contributors for the global oil and gas accumulator market is the rise in deepwater drilling activities for extracting oil and gas.

Further, the report states that one of the key category management strategies for the buyers in the global oil and gas accumulator market is to engage with multiple vendors such as manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers for procuring oil and gas accumulators to overcome any supply chain disruptions.

Companies Featured

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Eaton

Baker Hughes

Parker Hannifin

Bosch Rexroth

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Insights

3. Category Pricing Insights

4. Cost-Saving Opportunities

5. Best Practices

6. Category Ecosystem

7. Category Management Strategy

8. Category Management Enablers

9. Suppliers Selection

10. Suppliers Under Coverage

11. US Market Insights

12. Category Definition

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zxpx5f/oil_and_gas?w=4

